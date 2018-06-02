Transcript for ABC News' Linsey Davis talks new children's book 'The World Is Awake'

it there the headlines, but ABC news correspondent linsey Davis wants to remind everyone, there's good news out there, with the new kids book "The world is awake." Please welcome, my friend, linsey Davis. So besides covering breaking news for ABC, you can now add author to your resume. You is this book out. It's wonderful, by the way. "The world is awake." What inspire Youd to write it? I was thinking bit. This is take a little time to enjoy "The view" through the eyes of a child. It was my son. He said, mommy, does god open up the flowers. I was impressed and, surprised, pleasantly, by his ability to make the connection and to have the curiosity. I decided other kids, other toddlers might need just gnat nudge. And that gentle introduction into who god is. This was my way of doing it, through nature. It's beautiful. So beautiful. I have two goddaughters. They're 6 and 8. The characters in the book look like these girls. With killerly hair and brown skin. It's very difficult to find books that -- little brown girls can see themselves reflected in. Whoopi has a couple, right? Those, yes. Gone on. That's all right. I know those books, honey. Whoopi is a pioneer with the sugar plum ballerinas. There are those books, but not enough. Half of the children in the country are not white. Kids look to books for self-affirmation. They need to find mirrors and windows in children's books. Mirrors to reflect themselves. And windows to be able to peer out in a world to see if you live in a nondiverse area, white children need to be able to see other people. If you introduce them at a young level, they won't ever think -- Go ahead, linsey. Our thanks to linsey Davis. Members of the audience, you're actually

