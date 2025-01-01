Sugar Bowl set to go on as scheduled after New Orleans truck-ramming attack

As fans get ready to attend the annual Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on New Year's Day, law enforcement is continuing to investigate the truck-ramming attack early Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street that left at least 15 dead and dozens injured.

The suspect was killed after allegedly opening fire on police officers with an assault rifle. The FBI is investigating the attack as an "act of terrorism."

Law enforcement said the attack occurred at 3:15 a.m. local time, about 16 hours before the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs.

There were discussions Wednesday morning about possibly postponing or canceling the Sugar Bowl -- a college football game played annually in New Orleans on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day since 1935 -- due to the number of resources needed to secure the venue, according to sources briefed on the discussions.

While some side events and parties are being canceled, the game, set to kick off at 7:45 p.m. CT, is going forward, the sources said.

2025 All State Sugar Bowl Trophy with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet and Georgia Bulldogs helmet. James Leyva/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said Wednesday morning officers were working to increase safety measures at the Superdome but that the game would go on as scheduled.

Both schools issued statements, offering condolences to the victims and their families.

"We are horrified and saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred in the early hours of New Year's Day in New Orleans," the University of Georgia wrote in a statement on X. "University personnel are working to determine if any UGA students, faculty, staff, alumni or fans were among the victims. We offer our deepest condolences to all the victims and their families, and we stand in solidarity with the New Orleans community."

"Our prayers are with the family members and loved ones of all those impacted by the terrible attack in New Orleans early this morning," the Rev. Robert A. Dowd, president of Notre Dame, said in a statement. "We also pray for all those injured and extend our deepest gratitude to the brave first responders who risked their lives to protect others. To be in solidarity with those who suffer is to exemplify the spirit of Notre Dame. Today, we are in solidarity with all those impacted by this tragedy."

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the attack on Bourbon Street occurred as the department was "staffed 100%" for New Year's Eve and the Sugar Bowl.

Emergency services attend the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Jan. 1, 2025. Gerald Herbert/AP

"The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning," Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said in a statement, according to ABC News local affiliate WJCL. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available."

Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial told ABC News' Diane Macedo that he was confident law enforcement could ensure security for the Sugar Bowl and that the expense on people who traveled into town for the game had to be weighed.

"If there is thought to postpone the game for a day or two, one thing that is implicated is you have visitors from Georgia, visitors from Notre Dame, who are there, who have paid to come to New Orleans, who are staying at hotel rooms at some expense to themselves. You've got to weigh the impact on them, as well," he said.