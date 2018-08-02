Transcript for Antonio Sabato Jr. on supporting Trump, being blacklisted from Hollywood

I'm concerned about our country's future. I'm concerned about my children's future and I believe we need Donald Trump. Who shares -- that's right. Who shares my beliefs and my faith to get our country back on track. That was Antonio sabato Jr. At the RNC, who went way against the grain in Hollywood by publicly supporting president trump. Now he's setting his sights on politics, running for congress in California. Please welcome Antonio sabato Jr. Thank you. Thank you for having me. We know each other. Yes, we do. We know each other. Congratulations on the show. Thank you. I remember working with you at fox but you were always a big trump supporter from the beginning. And what was it about president trump that originally that you liked so much about him and what do you think his biggest accomplishment is so far? I think it's important to put the country and American people first and I believe that's what we need right now. I support any president because I want the best for this country. I love my community. That's why I'm running for congress, to make a difference. The American people come fist in my book and I believe this president put the American people and military and veterans first. Yeah. After you spoke at the RNC you claimed you were black balled in Hollywood. What happened to you? When I got back from los Angeles to Cleveland my agents and managers all left me and didn't want to return my calls and had jobs lined up that all went away. I understand about being black listed. You were black balled not black listed. It's different. Black listed was more related to me. My mother escaped the Russians in the Czech Republic. I thought you were Italian. No. I'm half Czech. Actually an Italian Jew. And your family needed to hide their identity during the holocau holocaust. Yeah. My grandmother escaped the holocaust in auschwitz and when I got back to Los Angeles it was like it's happening to me bvff it made me a better person. I have god on my side and I'm full of love and listen, I'm here with you guys, I'm running for congress, I live in the greatest country in the world. So I'm happy. I have to press you because one thing that was surprising to me is that you during an interview with ABC news said that president Obama is a Muslim. Yeah. Do you think that has anything to do with the black listing? I never thought it was anything bad. There's millions of muslims around the world. I felt it was never an insult. I'm jewish and became a Christian and I felt that Obama -- I mean, if he's not a Muslim we should call him president Barry then. But he's not a Muslim. It so happens he's not. Why did you say that? Maybe it was my mistake then or whatever. I think I never meant -- you know, I like the president. I liked him as a person, his family. They're good people. So for me it was never an insult like that. So you understand he's not Muslim. Okay. He's not. Do you? Do you get that? We have seen his birth certificate. Well, no. What us saying was he changed his name to Obama because he followed the Muslim religion growing up. I thought you stay for the rest of your life. There's no evidence of that. There's no evidence of that. That's fine. Listen, right now we have issues that are different than what we had in the past. I think we need to focus on that right now and we have really serious issues in relations to our country. It's important not to propagate fake news. No. It was never like that. The media -- All right. All right. Let me talk you about the fact that you're running for office. You started as an actor on "General hospital" and modelled for underwear for Calvin Klein. Don't think this is a snarky statement but how does that really qualify you to run for congress? I don't mean to be snarky. I really don't. I'm just asking. What is the quality occasion? I don't think you really have any qualifications to run. Politicians become politicians. Usually they're lawyers or accountants or in the military. Going back to the greatest country in the world. I have an option here. My view and the way I see running my county and the people are behind me and I'm running a really strong campaign and I feel we're going to win in November for the American people and I'm so proud of being an American, you know. A platform and everything? You're all set? I do have a platform and we had to deal with a lot of fires and mudslides in my county. I think we need to get regulations lower. Pro military, second amendment and I'm going to do everything I can to help the people in my county. Okay. Some Republicans in the district are saying that movie roles you have done in the past -- Right. In which you simulated sex with a man and appeared are pornographic and should disqualify you from representing the GOP. I think that pretty much qualifies him. I guess we're about to change that, right? How do you respond to that? How do you respond to that? Well, I've done a lot of stuff in my career, movies and TV shows in my 30 years. That's what I do. I act. How do you think pence will enjoy that? I don't know. I haven't talked to him about it. But that's me being an actor. That made me a stronger person, and everything I've done in my life. I don't have any regrets. Let me ask you another thing difficult for me to understand. We talked about your family having to hide they identity during the holocaust and czechoslovakia and you came here at 12 years old from Italy speaking no English and this country embraced you. Uh-huh. You call yourself an immigrant but you're in favor of the wall being built, being paid for by the American people and keeping other immigrants out of the country much like yourself. The way I see it, I want the American people to be taken care of first. I don't want the American people to take care of everybody else's problem. But if they felt that way when your family was coming over here you would still be in Italy. We had to wait in line and struggle and save a lot of money. There's people like that waiting in line. So they deserve their chance. We need to legalize -- I mean there there has to be reform. You are in support of immigration reform. Kids that are born in the country going back to the DACA situation, they need to be here, we're going to take care of them. Nobody is going to send them anywhere. You say that -- but. At the same time we need to protect our borders and build -- But logically people who are coming in even legally or illegally are flying in, they're not jumping over a wall. Well, they're flying in. It's a waste of money isn't it? That's how I see it. We are arresting at the border 1,000 people every single day. And there's probably a lot more coming in. So we can't allow that to happen and they're bringing a lot of drugs or whatever. We need to protect the American people. That's all I'm saying. And you think this wall is going to do it? It's done it for Israel. Mexico has a wall. Why can't we? It's a big, big expensive wall we're talking about and may not be cost effective. But go I head. We spend $100 million on immigration every year. We will save a lot of money. You aren't totally taking a break from acting because you're in "Hilton head island." It look like a lot of drama. This isn't about a prayer, big brother. This is about business. Dad built this business by putting himself in the hands of a higher power. Call an emergency board meeting. Tell them that Daniel trisk will be taking temporary relieve of absence and they'll be ape pointing a new interim CEO. And who is that going to be? Yes. Me. Donna mills. She was great. Antonio, before we go, I'm not sure if you thought of your campaign slogan yet. Yeah. So what do you think about this? Let me see. Because no one wants to see chuck Schumer in underpants. That's not bad. Not bad. Not bad. Right? You want to be my stage manager? That's all right. I would like to manage your career as a model in underwear. Thank you so much for coming Antonio. Nice to see you again and make sure to check out "Hilton head" on pure flick and we'll be right

