Transcript for Oakland coffee shop won't serve police

So minority residents of Oakland, California have had a long-standing tension with law enforcement. A local coffee shop said they're going to help their customers feel safer by refusing to serve uniformed police officers. Is this really going to happen? Doesn't this zexacerbate the situation? I was pretty surprised at this. When I was prosecuting cases we implemented a thing called commute prosecution. As prosecutors we went to the communities, spoke to people, gave them our cell phone numbers. That way when they saw something happens in their communities, drug dealing, violence, they would call me directly. And we had an increase in people coming forward and testifying against bad actors. And so it's really about relationship building. And so if you're a new coffee shop and you have police officers coming in and trying to bridge the gap, to kick them out, it's just not the right way to go about it. Right. We all agree on this. It sounds like it's the wrong thing to do. Because it sounds like if you tell the police officers they can't come in because we don't feel safe with them there, then you can also turn that around in any of these states who are fearful of homosexuals let's say. Oh, there are gay people in the bar and I feel unsafe, get them out, or there are black people or women or whatever you make up. So it sounds to me like there's something illegal almost about it. Cops aren't a protected class under our constitution. Well maybe that's the problem. Maybe we should all -- Refusing on the basis of race or religion or sexual orientation in some parts, yes, but not -- It just doesn't help. It just doesn't help, you know. It divides. It divides and it also makes people not feel good about protecting the neighborhood. So maybe the idea is to do a little town hall at the coffee shop and have conversations. Let us know how it goes. Yeah. And now -- By the way, I love that idea. I love that idea. I love the idea of doing a town hall at that coffee shop, 100%. I think that would be great. I'll keep my fingers crossed because it's an old neighborhood of mine so I want the best for

