Transcript for Cindy McCain gives update on John McCain's health, responds to Trump's CPAC comments

So joining us as guest co-host today please welcome the mom T legend Cindy McCain. I'm so excited you're here. I got to be on my best behavior today. You have been very, very quiet. My mom is here. Yeah, I know. Well, you know, when your dad was here, we have a big love affair with John McCain. Who is actually your husband. I understand. How is he doing? He's doing okay. You know, chemo and radiation is a very tough customer. It does so much good but does a lot of damage and so he's recovering from the last round of chemo and radiation. He's tough as a boot. He's at our ranch and he's watching today. Yeah. So and thank god the senator has been an outspoken critic of the current white house resident who just seemed like he could not help but bring up how your husband derailed the Republican health care bill. Not that the bill was crap. But that, you know, it was derailed by John when he was speak speaking -- when the new guy was speaking at CPAC last week. Take a look. One person walked into a room when he was supposed to go this way and he said he was going this way and he walked in and he went this way and everyone said what happened? What was that all about? Boy, oh, boy. Who was that? I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. I don't want to be controversial so I won't use his name. Okay. Yeah. Okay. You take it Meghan. She wants me to do the back story on this. As everyone knows president trump attacked my father during the election and there was a report -- Numerous times. And there was a report in the fall that he had been physically mocking my dad's war injuries and I was very upset and tweeted about it. I get a phone call that was like the president would like to talk to you and when the president calls you, any president I will answer the phone and I called you saying what am I going to do? Had a really nice conversation with him and Melania and I was under the impression sort of fight between him and my father especially at this particular moment would end. I understand the argument is he's talking about policy and that's the attack. But it's still incredibly hurtful to have this moment of booing at CPAC which is supposed to be the mothership of conservativeism and to see booing at this specific moment is incredibly hurtful and I feel very naive to have believed this would be anything different. You should never believe anything he says. Take it from here. You know, we have much bigger things to worry about right now than to worry about what the president says. But more importantly, the things that have happened since that vote that he took, his defense bill was passed. Just yesterday a human trafficking bill helping stop human trafficking online, the sale of children was passed. It was the McCain bill. I think the president failed to understand this. But more importantly, in my own -- for my own feeling we need more compassion, we need more empathy, we need more togetherness in terms of working together. We don't need more bullying and I'm tired of it. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to talk about it here. Thank you. He has shown these bullying tendencies, this behavior and I also wonder when does that stop? When does it stop? Well, it's not going to stop because the character of the man, this is a guy who made fun of your father, your husband because he was captured, he was a hero. We all know he was a hero. He made fun of him because he was captured, a handicapped guy. The lowest level of character you could even find in the street much less in the white house. Yeah. I think collectively as a party we should want to move on which is what I've been trying to say. We should want to be united front and I don't understand the infighting and I don't understand -- I would never boo any politician no matter how much I disagreed with them politically but I think this is America and we're supposed to have a difference of opinion. He doesn't work on regular rules. Here's the issue with this man. His ego does not allow for someone else to have accolades. He knows that people love your dad. Whether they agree or not, people love your dad because they know that he knows what's right and will stand up. When you have someone -- it's why he's so pissed at Obama. Obama is off doing what he's doing but he has to continue to bring him up because he wants to show I'm doing better, everything has to be bigger, everything has to be this, and when it comes to things where his failings are clear, he has to try to take down other folks. It's his character. I think a little bit. A lot. Not a little bit. A lot. That's just my opinion and I'm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.