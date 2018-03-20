Transcript for How data firm influenced voters on Facebook

Now, Facebook stock. Lost $40 billion yesterday. After reports that a data mining company collected personal info from up to 50 million users. They used a personality quiz that required users to grant access to their friends and their likes. Now people are wondering if they should delete their accounts. It's kind of late, isn't it? Better late than never. I will miss some of it. Seeing people's lunches, for example. Is there that's Instagram, joy. Totally different. People do it on Facebook, too. This is what I ate. This is what my husband cooked. You have exciting friends. I will miss. One guy. My friend George, writes brilliant analysis on what is going on if politics. I will miss that. Maybe I'll say, jus put us on your friends list of e-mail people and send to it just people you want to send it to. And get off of Facebook. It feels like it's dangerous to be there. Isn't that a shame? It's a shame because it's a way that people have really connected with friends that they've, you know, lost, or family members. And I just think what is sad about it is that -- our technology has -- is being used against us. Not only by the Russians. But within our very own country. Zbri agree with this. But this is something -- I don't completely understand this scandal now in the sense that this has been happening since 2012. The Obama campaign did this brilliantly. They used micro targeting and data mining. Sasha Eisenberg has a bok called "The victory lap." It showed how the Obama campaign utilized. A new can lit plit call currency that predicted the behavior of individuals. The campaign knew how to turn you into the type of person it wanted you to be. The double standard, I don't understand. I don't like our information being used. The idea that we, as Facebook users, are the target and the product they're using to manipulate us. It happened with Obama. It was lauded by the media as genius. Was it the same thing? Micro targeting and data mining. I think it's different though. It's not different though. I think it's different in the sense of a political campaign trying to reach out to voters with your own messaging. What is happening according to Cambridge analytica, people are using other -- you know, users' profiles and feeding them misinformation about our country. I say something. I have to push back on this. I have to finish my thought. Hold on. Hold on. Take a breath. Take a breath. I need to finish my thought. I understand that. I want to hear what you both have to say. It's hard to hear when yoer both talking. So when you're feeding them misinformation. There's a misinformation campaign. When you have -- you know, news organizations, like Fox News, pushing this narrative of a deep state, pushing the same narrative that Russian bots are pushing on social media, I think that is different from a political candidate pushing his own message to people. "The New York Times" in 2012 reported this feature. That hailed the Obama campaign's digital master mind. The campaign's exhaustive use of Facebook triggered the site's internal safeguards. That's what we're talking about. They say you can do this, as long as you stop doing it on November 7th. We're talking -- this has been going on for a long time. The problem right now for people like me is again, against this wholeheartedly. I think Cambridge analytical is a shady company. Funded by the mercers. The same people that funded Breitbart. It's interesting to me that there wasn't a problem with it when the Obamas did it and now there's a big problem when trump did it. I would have had a problem wit either time. The problem to me as a user of Facebook and a citizen of this country. I should be aware if when I'm clicking on things, you're stealing my information. I'm frustrated because now, if you say, I'm going to quit Facebook. The process to quit Facebook. There's a deactivation and a deletion. There's a waiting period of two weeks. That's longer than in some states to buy a gun. To quit? To delete your account. I don't have that kind of time. If you click once in that window of time, you're back up again and the process starts again. Maybe the issue is, stop giving out your information so freely. Let's start with that. Yeah. Okay? Because this -- whether -- but it doesn't matter. You know, in the -- in the olden days -- people asked for your social security number. You didn't give it to them. You did not give it to them. When they wanted personal information, you did not give it to them. Now -- Now companies ask for only the last four numbers. We don't know who the reputable companies are. This is not illegal. That's what interesting. It's immoral. But not illegal. I don't know why Mark Zuckerberg or Sheryl Sandberg have not come out with statements. One of the problems. When Obama was working with Facebook and the social media. It was sort of a new phenomena. He wasn't stealing people's profiles. To go the Meghan's point was one of the reasons it was being lauded was it was a way to reach young people using social media. No one had done it before. The problem with this thing, and I think why it's getting all of the -- God bless you. Thank you. Thank you. All the attention it's getting is because -- Cambridge, this company, partnered with a psychology professor who misled the Facebook users with a pop quiz that once you signed on, he had access to your data. I think -- He stole it. I think there was a different technique. And so I think the difference is, you know, eight years ago, however long it was ago, people had a different -- it was like, ooh. This is brilliant. Facebook has a huge problem with conservatives. They had to have a summit where four of my friends had to attend and explain to silicon valley how Republicans brains worked. They have a lot of issues. Why did you tell them? I didn't go. They didn't invite me. I'm saying Facebook in general, a lot of P.R. Problems with a lot of people. When your stock is plummeting the the way this is. Everyone in the room upss that your information, you're the commodity. They're going to use you and all your personal information to weapon niz. In one way or another. It's dangerous. It go spoos the conversations we have about cybersecurity. What the the government will have to make this illegal? . People would ask you to click on and send money to Nigeria. Don't do that. This one asks, which "Sex and the city" character are you. You click on it because you want to be Samantha or something. So then they go through you. You're not giving them stuff. The information. They're manipulating the the information. That's how they're stealing your profile. They're feeding you -- And your friends, by the way. They're feeding you misinformation that is not aloined with your personality. People are saying there's a deep state. And you believe that. Stop doing it. Stop clicking on everything. The quiz, whoopi. People know. But -- we have known for -- I mean, you just made a great point. You know, people say, hey, there's this Nigerian prince that is asking you to give him $2,000. He's gotten a lot of money from people. He's gotten a lot of money from people. 19 people tell you don't do this thing because this is fake. And people say, oh, no. Not me. I mean, I would know. Don't click this stuff. You know enough. You have enough information. Stop clicking. Stock clicking. Is that the answer? Because, something like -- 74% of Americans get their news from Facebook. You know what, at some point. You have to make a decision. Do you want people all up in your stuff? If you want people all up in your stuff, keep clicking. If you don't, make a decision that you're going to take some of this back. This is not going to get better. It's going to get worse. How about this, talk to your friends.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.