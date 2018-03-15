Transcript for Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to be fired?

in D.C., they're saying, but the exit for some can be rough because attorney general Jeff sessions will decide whether or not to fire FBI director Andrew Mccabe in just two days, two days before he's set to retire. Now, he's under fire for allowing FBI officials to speak to the press about the Clinton foundation investigation. So is this kind of late? Is it odd? What do you think? So in other words Jeff sessions can fire him before he gets his pension? Yes. And then after all the years he started he won't get his pension. Jeff session rescinded DACA dreamers to be deported so he's cruel in that way. I do not put it past him. We've seen this war on our intelligence community, this war on the FBI. This man is a career agent. He's not a political appointee so trump can't fire him, but what is concerning to me is what is the -- we don't really know what the investigation showed. Some people are saying he lacked candor when he was interviewed about the e-mail and about speaking to reporters so I don't know what he did or did not do, but I am troubled with this constant attack on our intelligence community. Yeah. Because that is the stuff that dictators are made of. Right. I read into that example a little bit because I was actually torn, the idea of taking away someone's pension after 21 years who served this country, but the flip side is they haven't had anyone ever fired but some people have gotten administrative leaves or suspensions for -- A deputy director has never been fired. Right. But the difference is those behaviors are outside of your job if candor means not being forthright. He's accused of allowing FBI officials to speak to "The wall Street journal" reporters about an investigation into the Clinton foundation. He revealed something that on his job he vows not to, that could be big. I agree that there is this war on our intelligence communities but some of it is's valid. We're talking about information that can be absolutely lethal when it comes to anything foreign policy related. We had James Comey come on this show and to put it lightly, joy and I have some things to say and I would like to know where it started, where this admission of leaking and this culture started because when I was growing up, it was, you know -- I mean, absolutely detrimental to your career. It's fascinating, isn't it fascinating that there are leaks in the white house? Who are these people -- in other words, we have things that are written about us and you wonder where the leak is. We can't find a leak. Who knows where a leak comes from. They're right there in the house with them. They can't figure it out. According to the movies it's the one you least suspect. Like you. The little blonde. Well, we all have questions from Mr. Comey when he gets here. Yeah. Welcome. Buckle up, baby. I'm excited he's coming on. I'm thrilled. He's coming in April. Anybody going to tell me a date? April 20th I believe, right? 18th. April 18th he'll be here, and yeah, we got a lot of questions. We'll be right back. Announcer: Later, forgiving

