James Comey on speaking out about Clinton investigation

More
Comey joined "The View" to discuss his decision to speak publicly about the Hillary Clinton investigation.
6:23 | 04/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for James Comey on speaking out about Clinton investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54563067,"title":"James Comey on speaking out about Clinton investigation","duration":"6:23","description":"Comey joined \"The View\" to discuss his decision to speak publicly about the Hillary Clinton investigation.","url":"/theview/video/james-comey-speaking-clinton-investigation-54563067","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.