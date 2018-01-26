Transcript for James Franco removed from Vanity Fair cover

So James Franco was originally on the cover of vanity fair's Hollywood issue but he was digitally removed. That sounds so weird. Because of the sexual misconduct allegations against him and Casey Affleck stepped down as presenter of the best actress Oscar. Could have drop. I'm sorry. It's live TV. I'm choking. Given the climate in Hollywood was there any other choice in both case? I mean, he took himself out and the other one they took him out. I don't care about award ceremonies this much. Most of the time the movie us haven't seen nor care about and I liked I Tania but I was interested to see the press reaction if Casey Affleck had chosen to show up, if women had booed him on stage. He settled cases alleging sexual harassment. Yes. And then he apologized after he won the Oscar last year. With a lot of these guys, are we just out to ruin them or out to help rehabilitate them? I think that's the big question we're exploring right now in society. It seems like ruin their careers more. Not ruin them. The James Franco thing we talked about it at the table, I couldn't get my mind around it because four of the women that came forward said that he -- he pressured them to perform scenes in this acting school partially nude. The class they enrolled in was called sex scenes and so it just seems to me that if you enroll in a class called sex scenes you have to learn how to do a sex scene and so you may have to -- Why would you have to be nude to learn how to do a sex scene? I would assume that -- I don't know. Yeah. I've never been in a sex scene. To my knowledge. Pressured to do added scenes that weren't in the script. Look, you know when it feels wrong. You know when it feels ex-plploit exploitive. The other option is show up and face the music. Casey Affleck takes himself out. Why? What's he afraid of? The heat he's going to get. The woman he's handing an Oscar to is going to say -- I don't know James Franco skipped the red carpet because he didn't want the heat. Show up. It's the least you can do. Show up and take the heat. Are they trying to be supportive? No. They're trying to not answer the tough questions. They're trying to hope that people will forget about it if they just go home. Show up. Face the music. It's the least you can do. What did James Franco -- He disputed all the allegations and calling all the allegations not accurate and Affleck said both sides are permitted from not added and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else. Those are the statements from Franco and Affleck. The report is not accurate is like a very fuzzy with way to describe. I didn't touch you there, I touched you here. So the accuracy is off. I don't trust that word, accurate. They had been removed from the cover and the Oscar season. Well, the harassers and shown to be true you believe the women. Why should they get the goodies in their career? I agree with that. Air on the side of the accusers I think. Yeah. We have to remember that you want to make sure that it's true. You want to make sure it's true. And the other thing is like I saw this Jerry forwell Eason the other day talking about trump. He doesn't believe the accusations against trump because he said they didn't happen. So he believes him. Al Franken admits it happened. Get rid of all the ones who say yes and the one who is deny, it's fine. I was going to bring up Kesha and people not believing her when she came out against Dr. Lou. I think she needs to talk about what it needs to be shamed when she accused Dr. Luke. She was disinvited places and reinvited. It took other women in the music industry to support her. I believe rose Mcgowan is coming on the show right Brian? So we'll talk to her.

