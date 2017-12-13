Transcript for Joe Biden speaks with Meghan McCain about his late son Beau's battle with cancer

Actually no introduction of Biden himself has generic. Okay. This is the hard part bear with me okay cutting get through your Buckeyes tried your son Bao. Had the same cancer that my father was diagnosed when six months ago. Let's talk it is a lot of hopefully I think about Bo almost every day and there was holds. Ari. That this doesn't get easier. But you cultivate the tools. To work with this and live with best I know you later and we have been through tragedy that I could make his deep look what would you tell you look at me at about every one I don't know I don't usually. It is about everyone but look. And one of the things said gay Bo courage my word. Was shocked when you're dead you may remember your little kid you're dead. Took care marble. Your dad when he was ability to where were groomed me became friends would blow. And boat talked about your dad's courage not about illness thought about his courage. And look there's a lot of things happen and maybe you have somebody who is diagnosed with a glue blessed nova which is. But as bad as it gets. There is breakthroughs that are current there's four things that are going on and it's and it can happen tomorrow like for example of University of Pennsylvania where I'm. Teach there is at the FB Abramson center. What they found out is a thing called what car T sell what they do is they is they take this sells your T cells are immune system cells out your body. And they reinforced when the managing and that goes into it and five means the cancer cells because cancer cells can hide from the your immune system. And they better breakthrough in the new drug did dealing with child leukemia and it's working. There's other things called they and they they have is that a what they did with Boe are starting to happen. They're using this card T cell and they're using a net and AA they inject a virus. And generates into the into the cancer is that it is so and so there is hope. And if anybody can making your dad her dad sins. We've heard. Drafted maybe ten. Talk. We're like two Brothers Duke's words somehow raised by different fathers do something. I'm because our burgers are important to view but I know when I mean this sincerely I've said it all even when. Your dad got Mattingly says she get the hell off the ticket. Any and you guys that got. I say I know when I mean this sincerely I know I picked up the phone or night and called John McCain. It's a John. I would second bar and in in in Oshkosh. And I need your help calm he get on the plane that cost and I would for him to. This. This. Envelope but. And I found the things that I if it was and blow insisted on your dad's in his system is you've got to maintain hope. There's hope hope is you have to have hope. And so every day Bo would say. But we would say is in usually fewer eggs I don't suggest you read the book put the book Bo would say let's make a deal. We are not going to talk about percentages dad we're knocking goddess in the room after the diagnosis. When the Doctor Who is one of the guys you die you had you dead talk to. And his call that second that they found out that called seal itself and any. It's the so what happened was you know this a doctor young an MD Anderson when the great cancer hospitals heard that president Grady hospital as well. But he is saying he he he's he's a neuro oncologists. And so beau got this devastating diagnosis like her dad we are newsroom is after the operation to was taken out. We're about to go home and we sat there and boasted no percentages and he looked at Doug I said doc doctor young what what what should bode don't know he said he was gonna run for governor should go home run for governor. Go home a run for governor. So we got his Keaton who would like this is gonna happy it's gonna happen that's why set up this foundation after we did the moon shot. Because I swear guys we are going to beat this stand disease. And years as well past how Ari ill. And Jill doing well its you know it takes it just it just. Takes a long time our prayer was the same one. Meg is an examiner dad that the science Walt run the disease and and it's getting closer and closer but. You know Bo was. Both my soul. And and his brother and he more skewed vision. You're bad influence. And his brother hunter were ever joined at the hip their yearly day apart they did. Like you know 11 hunt got up and did blows eulogy. And my daughter actually I was dollars and I was blown away by their. The grace they had. And he start off and he said you know when the accident occurred when I regret after got elected my wife and daughter struck Meyer. And my two kids a tractor trailer broadsided and kill my wife and kill my daughter. And my two boys are really badly injured and boast hunt started off his eulogy for his Brothers said. We are in the hospital bed by the severe skull fracture below and most bones in his body broken in the same room. And he said he'd lean over to be bigger blow is this God's truth I've witnessed I was there and doctors are there. He was almost four Bos what was almost three new live look over he said hunt look at me. Look communion I love you I love you can't hold my hand hold my hand. That was Pho Bo was always the guy from the time he was a child. Always give me and I think woods supplements miss is that. You know. Whoopi I got to the point where when they were about. Twelve and thirteen I found myself my god for real looking up to them. Make their character I mean they're that it would have helped raise me so beau. Bo is is is is missing but but we we've all decided today. Not talk about the loss is much about as the inspiration he was to all us. And and you you know I'm going to Mona opponent an error hey this isn't the prices of hard work I want to talk to put them. But look there's hope. And purpose. Now I'm out Amare dual concept there's three point parts of happiness. So too do someone below the something look forward to. And we're looking forward to his what would go one is doing now if you were here. And I swear to god that's who we're all trying to do my wife and daughter my son. Recurring kids all five alone and by the way my grandkids love you've been anybody in the whole world. That's what's another. My dream ticket or you didn't. Thank you for your compassion your great hopes to me and everyone else in the country right now thank you so much and will be right back at a prop up after.

