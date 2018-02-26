Transcript for Monica Lewinsky: Affair was an 'abuse of power'

Monica Lewinsky is riding in Vanity Fair. It's in the mid to movements. Should redefine how people view her affair with President Clinton. She says it was a consensual fab but that he was guilty of gross abuse of power. If that affair happened today would you how would we be looking at it differently or would win. I think that we saw that it was abuse of power that we saw that he was the president and she was and turn she was 23 of 422 and it is doing her wedding I have yeah. I mean she was it an adult. And so but it was he was summoned if there's an adult how did talking about powers you know inequality at power that's the big biggie an intern on the senate president and a so let's not panic and is a. But it's also vilified him quite a bit afterwards and hurt her kind of went well whatever alleged Persian cat went down the tubes. Bill Clinton had his time trouble but then he went on to complete a very successful lot. Given it wants him to this day. He can't really take it ponson yes and it I think it's have you seen him lately talking with dismay to saying he can't go out there and really stumped for Democrats very easily. And some well if Clinton can't now. Some aren't so why can't you know what rise soon to his wife's. Again the debate eight months of the debate so yes it hot some Democrats. Four but it also wants it it's. Clarence thomas' accuser yen yeah. 88 I mean you know weren't a different case now. I don't. I I don't know what happened now I do think the conversation be different I not I struggle with this because when you talk about the meat to move and I interviewed Toronto Burkle was the founder of the meat amendment. She says that the movement is really about survivors supporting each other and talking to each other in the realm of sexual assaults and abuse. And so when I hear Monica Lewinsky Lewinsky saying that she's part of that movement I think me that's not my understanding of it. But then when you read her article she does talk about this sexual assault sexual harassment and abuse of power and we know that Harvey Weinstein abused. His power over these women in many men don't you also assaulted at a place and whereas on Clinton did with the consent to the US she wrote and not like other appointment this yet she does something that was it's interesting she wrote. The pack in terms of the power differential in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rented the so now she's saying perhaps because of her a.s and now it's tough one because of her age even though she's when he was 22 and started when he four when it and it. Perhaps she didn't really give consent to all they came width. In not just the age the power difference at Talladega and assets I'm not sure but he where I fall. I don't know I don't know why I so that you looked. You know. There are a man who abused their power yes. There are men who abuse people with their power I'm not sure what. What she sane. She's saying he could have stopped this because he knew better than I did. I think that's the guy is exactly and that he probably feel that I felt this is in his speech. She's that I fell in love with my boss in a 22 year old sort of way but my boss was the president of the United States. Powell arrives in effigies in yeah I fast like if you count by street. Again. I like outline ended up top I'm asking a Beimel everything having it. Bonnie Lindsey she is in a happily as it in my formative years that sent many times that aren't what oral sex was. Because of Laila Ali bailing out very comfortable and I went long story but yeah I did I didn't have a spot on the thirteenth the very idea. So I am interested in her I. Rule and conversation that means you movement I would say they. Going forward for Democrats I do think this scandal and Hillary's wall in the bimbo eruptions and shaming. Really hurt her myrtle and Lena Dunham was caught. I see it off the record dinner talking about how she had issues with Hillary Clinton because of a role in this I would just. Leave the clintons as far out of tweets when he is possible. Finally I graduate you do you might guess I think it's it's I think that that there are a liability at. I'm a Democrat or liberal whatever you want to call me. I don't off 100% of the liberal like to explain to the other day led at least I have conversation after the signing up behind my sections where I'm not a hundred isn't liberal I said the other day I would like to have a handgun I'm trapped of the woods with two dogs and a baby yeah. And I and I also believe in capital punishment sons now that we have DNA proof enough food but. That's only. The price yeah I mean about you it. There about look like even when Kristen Gillibrand came mine you know she's sort of had its interestingly she talked about Trump's accusers and then how she talked about a Bill Clinton's accuser yeah because she get a direct role in shaft and I just think. They're Democratic Party has to reconcile at the clintons are all the area virus is going to continue to hurt you in elections going forward now and these conversations about Monica Lewinsky. Bill Clinton's accusers are going are never gonna go away especially in the Arab Gino is allegedly would have I'm I don't own way but we ought to have. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.