Transcript for Nikuyah Walker, Charlottesville's first black female mayor, talks where the city is headed

America has made in race relations, we recently got an ugly reminder of how far we still have to go. When white supremacists and neo-nazis wreaked havoc when they invaded charlottesville, Virginia to protect the removal of a statue of confederate general Robert E. Lee. It resulted in the loss of three lives including that of a counter-protestor Heather Heyer five months after this horrific event we're joined by a woman making history as the first black female mayor of charlottesville nikuyah walker. Welcome. Thanks for having me. Welcome. Now, I think we were all stunned five months ago when we saw the "Unite the right" rally in charlottesville and you grew up in charlottesville. I did. And raised your family there. Yes. What was the feeling for you when you saw that? I mean, it was a scary time. You know, we were petrified. We didn't expect it. But the conditions in charlottesville that people normally don't expect they're there, they're ripe for that event to happen. No one thought that, you know, when I announced in March that the end result would be elected to council and then mayor of charlottesville but it happened and that took an entire community coming together and deciding something different needed to happen. And here you are. Here I am. You go, girl. John Lewis talks about hope. It's nice to have some positive things happening like that. Uh-huh. A lot of people around the country think of charlottesville as this picture-esque Progressive college town. Uva is there and my niece goes to school and a lot of people were shocked to see this happening there. Were you? No, we weren't. Wow. Why? There are so many -- when you talk about -- when you list the disparities, wealth disparities, mass incarceration, health disparities, they all exist. Yeah. The narrative that charlottesville wanted to tell was that Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler came from outside. You have two uva -- Explain who they are. You have two uva awe lum nye. That's the story that is not told. Spencer was a uva -- Yes. No kidding? I didn't know that. We have to be honest to move forward and we have been unwilling to do that, even in charlottesville. When we talk about race relations, what needs to happen? What are you doing to say to people now look, we know what this looks like, we know what this looks like, we would rath err not lose any more people, so what do we as a community do? Are people having those discussions? Yes. I made the statement last week that I'm very comfortable with being uncomfortable. I suggested that other people get on board with that and that's part of the work. You have people who don't truly understand the mission. I spent years trying to work within that environment and then, you know, work outside as an activist pushing and when I announced in March, you know, my campaign slogan was unmasking the illusion, so it's back to the real charlottesville, what's the true story here. I wanted to spend a year telling that story. Thinking to myself like really, when we have to face ourselves and the truth about something ugly, we just don't want to do it. We don't want to be uncomfortable. I love that you said y'all need to get onboard with being uncomfortable because that's the only way things are going to change It was sparked by the removal of the city statue of Robert E. Lee. What's happening with the statue today? People are so divided on it. How are people supposed to come together? What do you think it will take? The statue we're waiting on a court decision. It's covered with a black tarp. And the coming together again, I think we have a lot of work to do before we can even get, you know, to that point. Of talking about what -- I think we'll come together when we do the work. And wn you're trying to have those conversations people want to stop it by my intentions and I ask if intentions are good enough for your family because if not, don't ask someone who don't have the means for it to be enough for theirs. Our thanks to charlottesville mayor nikuyah walker. We'll be right back.

