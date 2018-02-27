Transcript for Patton Oswalt talks finishing his late wife's book, finding love after her death

You just completed a project that your late wife started. And it's a book that, you know, I'm -- I'm all in this book. It's extraordinary. It's called "I'll be gone in the dark." She went to incredible lengths to make this happen. Tell everybody how this came about? My wife was a true crime writer and researcher. She started a blog called true crime diary.com. And through that blog, investigating cold cases, writing about them, she happened upon the case of, at the time, this guy was called earons. East area rapist original night stalker. She started redigging into the case. It led to a "Los Angeles magazine" article. And led to Harper Collins saying, hey, this is a book. Sthe renamed him the golden state killer while researching the book. Got interest if the case reopened. And ended up writing this amazing book chrks is not just a -- a true crime book about the crimes itself. But also really delves into how she became obsessed with the case and the kind of rabbit holes that investigators go down. You saw early on in the book, she's talking about how the -- the homicide cops that are pursuing this guy get as on seszed in their pursuit of him as he was clearly obsessed with what he was doing. It is the good and bad side of the same obsession. It's an amazing read. Because it takes you into all these multiple viewpoints as you read it. Yeah, yeah. It's also -- and I'm not -- I know I'm going to sound biased. It's a brilliantly written book that is -- it's sometimes almost too brilliantly written. Because it's really scary. Yes, yes. It is scary. I have had friends read it and say, I read a few chapters, and we went over the security measures at our house. Ey, yes. What do we have on the doors and windows? Wait a minute. I started listening to it when it dropped audible last yigt. Yes. As I listened, I was thinking, yeah, I do want to check the doors. You get lax because you're not thinking about it. I can't rave about this book enough. You'll see what I mean, because you know what, y'all will have to read it for yourselves because y'all getting it. Now -- after -- after Michelle passed, you found love again. Yes. Uh -- I did. I -- I met -- this amazing woman named Meredith sallinger. Who is here. Right here in the front row. Um -- actually, tomorrow will be the one-year anniversary of when we met. We were both invited to a dinner party. We have a mutual friend, Martha Plimpton. She throws big dinner parties the. Brings together all of her friends. We were invited. At the last minute, I couldn't go, I was traveling or something. That day, I get a Facebook message from Meredith saying, hey, you missed an amazing lasagna last night, dude. I went, oh, well. We started talking. It was two people talking. Because I -- and I realize one of the things that I really missed among a lot of thing was, having someone to just talk to in the dark at the end of the day. When your day is over. It got to the point where, we would -- we would just text back and forth for hours. Every night. It would be like, same time tomorrow night? And the next night. 9:00. My daughter Alice would be asleep. We would start. Nothing -- just people talking. We texted back and forth for three months. We didn't speak on the phone. Oh, my gosh. Didn't meet. Got to the point, why aren't we meeting? What is this? It was turning into this Victorian romance. Letters back and forth. Stable boy, give this to Meredith. Tell me what she says, please. We finally, on may 20th, we met. We -- I go let's go to dinner. Meredith wisely said, well, let's go somewhere where in case it doesn't work out, we can leave. Like, we can -- we'll have an escape route. We met at a hotel called shutters. That's beautiful. Exactly. And if it -- Santa Monica. Santa Monica. We can walk on the beach. And run away. Why meet at a hotel? Not a restaurant? Very presumptuous. I wasn't saying -- come up to my suite. I was like, we'll meet in the lobby and have a drink or something. A beautiful lobby there. A beautiful lobby. And a beach. I remember sitting in the lobby. Then I felt this hand fall on my shoulder. And then I kind of -- it was so -- like -- almost bad romance movie. Like a kind of turned. I look at her. She went, oh, god, you're so cute. She did say that, by the way. I'm not -- and also, unbeknownst the me, she had gone out with her friend a month before. We had fallen in love through texting. And she had lunch and started burst into tears and said, I'm going to meet this -- I'm in love with this guy. And the friend was like, that's great. She said, no, because I'm going to meet him and I'm not going to like him. Everything worked out. Well. What that -- what this story does, because you got grief from people who don't know you didn't know anything about y'all. What that story tells you is mind your business, because you don't know what's going on. Yeah.

