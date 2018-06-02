Transcript for Sara Haines updates "The View" on the newest addition to her family: Sandra Grace!

So, we have been missing our Sara Haines since she went on maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter, Sandra grac Sandra grace? Son Dra grace? Sandra grace. We're with Sara. And Sandra, live from Brooklyn. How H heck are you, girl? I miss you guys, so much. Whoopi. It's tomato, toe-ma-tow. You've been a mom of two for the last six weeks. Sit harder? Is it easier? How is baby loving it? Well, I tend to know how the gear works this time around. The stroller was so per pleking the first time that I kind of feel like a pro. I know I won't break her. Right. Right. And how about Alec? Your little boy. He's 2 now. How is he taking it? Sometimes they don't like an intruder. I like to say he has a healthy love, less love relationship. He says sissy. And baby. Then he come over and goes, mama, baby down. No up. No up. Hi, Sara. It's Meghan. I miss you. Come back. I miss you. I mean, I'll get in trouble. Come back when you're ready. This is your second time having a newborn in the house. The babies are different. One thing stays the same, diapers. How is that going? Okay, so, that's funny. I thought -- I take the lead on the baby right now and max takes the lead on Alec. One night I was overwhelmed, I saidings you got the this, right? He was like, yeah, I think. I hear a scream. It's like whoa! I've been shot. And I was like, what? And I come in there, and one thing doesn't change. Newborns shoot without warning. So he changed her do tissue he changed our changing table. He says never stand down range. Never, ever. It's a girl, right? They can poop. They shoot it right at you. Hey, Sara. It's sunny chica. I miss you. Hi, mama. No Bueno. I've been texting you. We were so heart broke on the hear about trixie, your beloved dog. She passed away shortly after you brought your beautiful girl home. We hear Alec is doing a good job of keeping her memory alive? He loved trixie. First of all, friend have sent me pillows, dolls. Trixie is all over this house. That was also his first word. Oh, yeah. So he -- he didn't quite grasp it. I keep her spirit alive. He won't ask me about her. He'll ask everyone but me. So kids are pretty intuitive. He sleeps with her every night. He says, mama, baby. He sleeps with his baby doll. He says, mama trixie. So he sleeps with both. Adorable. The baby's name. Whoopi got it wrong. Sandra grace. So beautiful. How did you come up with it. Whoopi and joy heard about it. I wanted to name her after my mom. But, nothing sounded right with it. We didn't know if it was going to be a middle or a first. So within 4 hours going to the hospital, wen't really have a name. And then, we were talking about it, and grace came to us. And when we put grace on the end of it, max said, I think that's our name. We got really emotional. We waited to meet her. We looked at her. We were like, that's it. That was the first name we had agreed on. Love that. It's your mother's name. Her mother's name. That mystery has been solved. Sandra/sondra. It's fantastic. Whatever she is to you. Whoopi, whoppy, whatever. That's right. You have heard people call me all kinds of stuff. We miss you. As you can hear. And we will see you soon. I miss you guys. Come back. I love you all. Star, you look gorgeous today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.