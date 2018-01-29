Transcript for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand talks DACA, running for president in 2020

I'm senator can we talk immigration tour card you were not a fan have shut Chuck Schumer is decisions and the government shut down without a docket deal and now president shop has a new. Proposal on the table. A path to citizenship for dreamers about one point eight million dreamers so more that we thought before and 25 billion for old law. Would you vote for them. Now his sap proposal is going to. Really. And family reunification as we know X. You know when I look at this issue. Are dreamers he's a kids who came to our country. With their parents when they are young they know no other country but the United States as their home they may not even speak a different language they. I'll love this country they are college kids they're serving our military and their business owners they have feeling is. And to rip apart is contrary to the core guys this nation our diversity is. Saying. Good. Founded by. If not lots this is the country's founded by immigrants and it's what makes our economy grow old it's what makes our communities fight where it certainly at the heart and soul of New York. Do not knowing what Nancy Pelosi when she says he wants to make America white again and that's what this is about. I think a lot of present trumps rhetoric is racist and let's be very clear for selling. A my race. When someone uses the phrase change migration is intentional. In trying to demonize. Feelings literally trying to demonize families and make it a racist Exel are it is not rights. And so. Is that people these are feelings and has elected leaders and in the way I would connect I'm gonna fight for your child. And these children as much someone fight for my own. And that is our job as elected leaders to fight the east but it haven't we is that compromise on hunting but I would get to yes to a so that the been the best and most heaviest thing which unfortunately the majority has not allowed us to do the Republicans have not allowed that to happen just upper down vote on the DREAM Act. And wind up or down vote today would pass it overwhelmingly Americans support the DREAM Act. They want. Why. The Bible are they using it as a bargaining chant went on as Camelot what I don't care about them I mean Boston is take is is this issue worth another shutdown of congress you know doesn't reach a deal on this and by this next deadline which I believe is February 8. I think we should fight for our dreamers period and when the Republican Party holds all levers of power. Yep and not a how blessed to have an upper down vote on something that's bipartisan that is worth fighting for these dreamers are worth fighting for our children are worth fighting for our community I went fighting for. This is a hard time cool are we as a nation who are only. Do we care about kids are totally I I have to ask you this because I heard that you were bringing a special guests refuse to be State of the Union Address I am I am bringing mayor Cruz who is and the mayor and thought and a lot played out. There a you know I wanted to make sure we don't forget about our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico if you can imagine her. This family can Puerto Rico are going through some of the worst crises ever they don't have clean water and Al places on these islands in electricity electricity. I was trying to explain to my kids and said. How would you feel if you had no clean water he couldn't take it back to couldn't take a shower how would you feel in my kids have a fit fit of the Internet soft. He had no electricity enough that you couldn't speak a clear opponent could have a refrigerator. How would you might be affected and are Americans that we're doing things rebound he doesn't sound like you're running for president and I you. No no. And I do hope New Yorkers will allow me to continue to serve I really left. I really value this opportunity to be a voice for them I conceive and. My thanks. Gillibrand.

