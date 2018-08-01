Transcript for Sen. Lindsey Graham on his calling for investigation of Trump dossier author Christopher Steele and the president's mental fitness

Lindsey graham. Hey. Hey. I'm very funny, but not today. I want to follow up on something you mentioned. On Friday you suggested a second investigation be opened into Kris fear Steele who was the author of the dossier on trump. How do you respond to critics this is a distraction, it's a diversion, you don't want the transcripts released and you're attacking the messenger instead of wanting to find out what happened between Russia and the trump campaign Okay. You listening? Yes. I get why Jeff sessions investigate trump. You get that? Yes. So Jeff sessions to his credit said I cannot conduct this investigation of trump and Russia because I was involved. I get that. But Mr. Steele was paid by fusion gps who was paid by the democratic party to do opposition research against Mr. Trump which is fine. That's not unusual. That's not unusual. He's a foreign agent. He produced this dossier with all kinds of salacious things in it. He was working with the FBI and while he was working with the FBI he was shopping this dossier to every journalist he could find. I think it's inappropriate for somebody who is an informant to take the product they gave to the FBI and sell it to the media. He wasn't an informant for the FBI. Trust me. I looked at all this. The reason I want somebody to look at Mr. Steele is I don't think any informant should take their work product and give it to the FBI and media at the same time. There's more. Mr. Orr was the number four guy at the department of justice. His wife worked for fusion gps the company that got $9 million from the democratic party. The question suz did Mr. Orr work with Mr. Steele as an informant. That's a conflict of interest. Whether it happened or not, I don't know. Somebody should look at it. The lead FBI agent on the @ Clinton e-mail canascandal was fired. Rather that the trump justice department investigating this let's have somebody like Mr. Mueller look at the Clinton Russia side so we don't get a political food fight. I'm not asking you to trust me. I'm asking you to agree based on the three things I just described somebody other than Lindsey graham and Donald Trump should look at this. Okay. That was pretty good in four minutes. I never to say this on every other show. So if you're a Republican and want to make news come on this show. They're afraid to come on here. Fine line between being brave and stupid. In the Wolff book there's a thread that says trump is not mentally fit to be president. A lot of people in the book say he's a moron, idiot. Secretary tillerson said he was a moron according to the the book. He denies it. He didn't quite deny it. I think I may have called him. Saturday trump called himself quote like really smart and a stable genius. Do you think he's like really smart and a stable genius? I think this, if he doesn't call himself a genius, nobody else will. That was funny. The first thing I want to tell you he beat me like a drum. He ran against 17 Republicans and crushed us all. He ran against a Clinton machine and won. Yeah. So all I can say is you can say anything you want to say about the guy. I said it was a see no to bik rate baiting religious bigot. I ran out of things to say. He won. He's our president. You called him a see no to feb? I did during the campaign. Is he all those things? In my vuf he's my president and doing a good job on multiple fronts. I didn't vote for the guy. You didn't answer the question senator. No I don't think so. He's my president. You don't think he is -- Can I tell you -- Hold on. We'll be right back. He's sticking around.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.