Please welcome stormy Daniels and hello idea. Michael I haven't. Okay. Yeah. Remind everybody that trump is suing you for twenty million dollars so. Every time you talks allegedly of course a million Tatiana pay a million dollars while they wanted to they want to have to say that that's that the think he's threatening. So. How company came here today. Because I'm tired of being threatened and intimidating me and trying to say that you'll ruin my life and take night. You know all my money in my house and whatever is I'm sorry I'm I'm done I'm done being bullied. Dot I do think that you eleven have to bid is twenty million Michael never a million years now I have anything to do about I have to get 20000001. Well because. I had half. This case since we last heard from you Trump's lawyer Michael Collins is now under criminal investigation. And had his office his home and his hotel room rated by the FBI. You sat in on the court hearing yesterday whenever you've seen. I just wanted to make it my presence known wanted to make sure that. People knew that I was taking it serious. I know there there are some slack because he didn't show up to court. On Friday for him. And I did wasn't sure they're gonna discuss anything particularly. Relating to papers in my case and I just wanted to be prepared and get all the facts Okung. Cents to almost reminded me of when when trump brought tap. Bob Clinton's women. Justice would intimidate you know. But I mean nothing you with a after that but it comes says that so what does this game up a little like don't screw around us because what watching him right and my right. No absolutely him. I don't think it was I think it was very important that that swarming was there to lend her support for the efforts of the US attorney's office and to send a message. That this is not a publicity stunt I mean this is serious business there's a lot at stake here. These documents that are at issue could prove to be critically important as it relates to the future of the president's. Government. It seems like a publicity stunts on some level I mean I I think yesterday because you have anything to do with the case it seems a little like you are just trying to get attention which I understands. They X. You're being sued by our president but it it does seem like you're benefiting a lot of mean you've gone on your make America Forney mentor Jay making a lot of money no disrespect I haven't heard your name and tell all of this had happened and now you're eight literally live on the field. Giving an entire interview with us so it has been beneficial why are our career. I want to address the first part of a letter addressed the second part as it relates to us having nothing to do with the case I mean that's just not accurate on Friday a judge wood who I know. Granted me access to that case stated that she would hear from me as to any issue that I wanted to speak about. Recognizing that we did have standing in connection with that case because some of these documents that were seized when late tell her. And in fact the Warren's stand in significant part. From what happened to my client so we had every right to be there in judge would the city in front of a federal judge would not have granted me access. To address the court if we had no business being in their phenomenal at storming speak to this issue of making money from the pour accelerant on. K just say first and I did not name the two are. Bet. You won't hear me say and I haven't promoted that name I think it's. Awful. A knowing the names Koppel yeah I I don't like to you adding it's cheesy in a play on someone else's idea and I try not to do that. Extra club owner and the Carolinas came up with that never went also slash until it. As far as the tour right yes I've gotten more but his usual but I'm doing the job that I've been doing for the loss almost when he heiress. Yes there's a lot of publicity but it do it for that because this isn't what I want to be known for. On his rhetoric I hit for quite awhile and it's it's overwhelming and intimidating and the downright scary a lot of times. I've had a higher body guards that I'm making more money but it's I'm spending so much more like my. My daughter we have to hire a tutor now. And I was like body guards kneeling wanted to show their set bail that I have to feed them three times a day and they're big and don't have to take likes us up cars and and you know all these court costs and things like I apologize to making a living you know what I'm not I'm not I'm not like. Very very good questions and that I were hurt anybody else that's what I would be saying. I am because a lot of little. Don peoples have the misconception that like I was trying to get out of the adult business or or that this is what I want to do instead. And to be completely honest with you it's not like I worked really hard for the last decade in the adult business which. I have no. Qualms about I'm not ashamed of so to be known as a matter and if you don't mind check I think you're not the first it'll start every interview I have. The respect for any woman connect does well in any industry its. What have our. I think my issue is if you don't like to make them when they're California again Danaher. Can you ask them to remove I have only times a minute and I said you like gets it for this because that club owner. Trademark that and I don't read public if you look at the fired us up our posts like I'd like crop an outer whenever I try not to use the but I have no. Control over what they might put on their own web sites and you went back. But yes I Indians and more yes I'm making more money but I'm spending more money and I think I set somewhere else like show me somebody who wouldn't. Be like oh we want you do the same job you've always been doing you're gonna pay you more like who would ever say no to that but that's not why didn't go backward to what I was saying before I works very very hard the last. Ten years or so to. Really be known as a female director in the in the adult business I was in the process that like moving on to some means doing things objectives and music videos. I had had a passion project of mine in the works for the last several years to direct a horror movie. And those people that remind investors have been ghost at me. Like they've completely abandoning us company in the movie. Not. Yeah. I'm okay. Taking a bath after I get up early this month. He broke his silence. Did not knowing anything about the hush money where it came front but just take a look. Yeah. We're okay. It's my. Yeah. Yeah. Turning. And. Yeah. So this act did this surprise you at all let me just say hi Erica the adult business and I'm a better actress than he has. I'm cracked I'm you know what. I'll tell yet it shocked me because you know it's one thing to be on disciplined in life it's another thing to be undisciplined and litigation. And when you have me and you know that's an interview when you have a client that is on discipline like that in just spouts off that's a very dangerous thing I mean he's. When he's involved in a lawsuit and what's ironic to me about this is that's on the Thursday. And then on Monday. The attorney that he told the American people they could ask the questions to. That attorneys' offices and home is raided by the FBI that's a pretty shocking chain of events in the very short period of time. Once I mean we want to talk about the physical threat you say was made against you in 2011. Can you remind everyone. What you what she claims happened that day sure yet. I was recovering from having my daughter. And taking what mommy any workout classes. And Iowa has pulled into the parking lot and be I was running late my daughter was you know but still very conscious of the rear facing car seat not that. And I actually did notice that guy walking when I was parking and he set out to be because of the women's center they have like prenatal yoga like Lamas classes and things like that. And I noticed him because he was sort of well dressed and nothing about him. Alarmed me I really thought he was someone's husband that was like not wanting to be and whatever his wife is doing. And as I walked around the car began getting around she dropped her toy edges remembers so clearly you know I think the time of mouth and I'm on getting Aaron he walked up behind me I saw his reflection. Nice turnaround I thought fisheries and say hey do you know where the such a such classes are what building is. Whenever and he had his hands in his pocket and he looked at my daughter and I assure him saying might it's a beautiful little girl be ashamed of something happened to her mom. Forget about the story leaves it mr. trump alone and it was like it it did even registered to be at first than any turner walked away. I know like I said his face is burned in my memory in. I wasn't even that scared at that moment is it just was so shocking. I was like wait that didn't go as I thought it was going to my daughter out her is I am I got the elevator to go up to the wiser girl like. I like leaned against the wall because I couldn't feel my feet are my face because and I think it really sunk again. What he had sat in and I got to the class and I felt dizzy and I went to the restroom and one of the instructors actually came and asked me if I was OK and I regret I lied is that my baby Adam of a blowout and her diaper so like. And I was really rattled and I edit it just never left me but the thing that I remember so clearly about him is that. Nothing was alarming about the way he looked at first some.

