Transcript for Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti talks alleged threats against her

kid's allergies. We're talking about stormy Daniels' interview with "60 minutes" last night and now we'we have got the man who put her in front of the cameras, her attorney, Michael avenatti. Welcome. Thank you. Michael, so, I think people thought there was going to be like a smoking gun here. Did we miss something? Well, I mean, I think when someone answers questions about a goon being sent to her car door as she removes her daughter from the back and basically crawls up in her face and threatens her to stop talking about Mr. Trump or something might happen to her, look, I'm from the show-me state, right? St. Louis, Missouri. I think that's a big show me. That is a big, big accusation, and she stands behind it. I think it's a big deal, and I think that people that are saying we didn't really learn much during the episode or during the interview, they're really not focused on what happened. This is a critical, critical fact in this story. You took a tremendous risk actually last night I think by putting her on television because she's being threatened with a $20 million lawsuit. So last night would have cost her $1 million I presume. Did you want to take their bluff or what? What were you thinking there? Everything that she said except for the specifics of the threat, we knew already. So by going on TV, she's throwing in the gauntlet to sue her, no? She wants to be able to tell her story completely and honestly. She's done being intimidated by these folks. She's done with the intimidation tactics and being put under their thumb and she's not going to go away any time soon. We're going to get to the bottom of this. She wants all the facts to be known including the agreement, the payment, et cetera. Let me say this, there's certainly details about the sex, the affair, the hotel room and spanking and all of that, and a lot of people are very, very interested in that. Yeah. I am not just for the record. Yornt need any more details about this. I'm fine. A lot of people are though, that's true. A lot of people want to talk about that magazine and her spanking -- I got it. A lot of people want to talk about that, but I want to put that to the side because that's not really what this is about. I mean, this case is much larger than that. This case is about someone being able to come forward and tell their story. It's about the coverup. It's about the disexception, the lies and deceit being told related to this agreement, about what Mr. Trump knew and when he knew it. And the payoff, the hush money. And the hush money and that's what this is really about. That's what the American people deserve to know, whether they're on the right, the left or in center. You deserve the truth. By the way, trump has said nothing today, no tweets on stormy. Joy, that's an excellent point. We have a president that will tweet about the most mundane things known to mankind. There's not been a single tweet calling my client a liar, calling me a liar, or disputing what she said. What does that tell you? That's unusual for him. It is also about the sex though. Let's keep it real. There's a lot of financial inquiries going on into the trump campaign, the trump administration all across the board, but you tweeted out a picture of a DVD that said if a picture is worth 1,000 words, how many words is this worth? I assumed you were going to show me a sex tape last night when you tweeted that. Thank you for not doing that. So what's the point of this? Anyone that thought we were going to show a sex tape on television on primetime on CBS hasn't been -- What's the point? It wasn't a tease. As I said in a couple interviews on Friday, it was a warning shot. It was a warning shot to more Cohen and to the president that to the extent they were going to come forward today or this morning and call my client a liar -- Do you have videos or photos of your client -- I'm a pretty good poker player. So am I. We're going to see how this plays out. We have a piece of litigation and we're going to handle it diligently and surgically. The crucial moment in the interview which we already referred to was the details of how she was physically threatened in a parking lot in 2011 by a stranger. But she didn't file a police report. She had said she was scared. But do you have any credible leads on who this person could be, and would you be able to prove this in court. We're in the process of trying to get to the bottom of exactly who these. But I want to be really clear about something. It could have only come from one of three sources. The magazine, it doesn't make sense for the magazine to be sending -- Which magazine? Ami? No. In style or in touch. It doesn't make sense for it to have come from the magazine. It do have come from my client or one of her advisers. That doesn't make sense. On the opposite side you have Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump and that organization. That's the only place this could have come from. It wasn't widely known. He wasn't running for president at the time. It could have only come from one place and one place only. You touched on this in the last segment. Mr. Cohen has a reputation for engaging in thugish behavior where he threatens women and he threatens people with violence if they don't do what he and Mr. Trump want. In fact, this is the same Mr. Cohen who said in the same piece, there's no such thing as spousal rape. This is the guy at the right hand of the president of the United States and says -- He said that Megyn Kelly should be gutted. That was later. This is thugish behavior. This guy is a wanna-be mobster, and he's more interested in role playing Rady Donovan than doing nis job as a lawyer. I will say this, Michael. His lawyers sent you a cease and desist letter last night denying that Cohen had any connection to the alleged thug and they are now demanding an apology from you through the national media for your, quote, defamatory, end quote, statements. You have the floor. Would you like to issue an apology? I think as evidenced by what I just said, we're taking that really seriously. Okay. Does that mean you have evidence that he's attached to this threat though? I think what Sara was trying to say is she didn't file a police report. It's nebulous. But do you have evidence that shows that he either sent someone or he himself threatened your client? We don't have direct evidence yet but I can assure you at the end of this case we will. Are there phone records or camera or anything like that that would help you? Certainly but we're in the beginning stages of getting to the bottom of this. Again, this could have only come from one place or one place only. It doesn't make sense otherwise. No, it doesn't. Very quickly, we're talking so much about the salacious stuff -- Got to go, babe. Oh. This is about the coverup. Make no mistake about it. This is about the coverup and getting to the truth, period. And this is about throwing to commercial. But thank you, Michael. Come back, and keep us informed.

