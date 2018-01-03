Transcript for Trump serious about gun control?

message comes out, I mean, he led a televised bipartisan meeting yesterday with lawmakers about guns in America where he seemed to be open to a lot of interesting gun reform and he even accused Republican senator Toomey of being afraid of the NRA. He says he wants to make changes but somehow he's not aware -- he wasn't aware that this gun discussion has been going on for quite some time. But he was part of the gun discussion. If I remember correctly, in 2000 he was in favor of an assault weapon -- a ban on assault weapons. I wonder who are we seeing now. Are we seeing the real Donald Trump -- The guy we have been seeing the whole time. Sometimes he's over here. Sometimes he's over here. Sometimes he's over here. I mean, you know, it's like -- have you ever seen the bugs bunny cartoon where bugs plays all -- he's the batter and then the catcher. That's him. Is the NRA going to turn on him? I'm going to tell you something. One thing that people kind of like is that it's not a canned message all the time. I think that's one of the things people got tired of in Washington. So people change their minds. Yeah. If we get a change on gun control that's not a bad thing. I agree with his message has this populous message because it's so real. When you have Laura Ingram talking about don't worry about 2020. If you turn on second amendment, people like myself and the NRA. I guess he is the leftest gun grabber sitting in mid town manhatt Manhattan. It's bizarre he spoke at the NRA convention, has huge NRA support across the country. Lecturing pat Toomey, give me a break. Yes. But this is who -- he's been this the entire time. You -- he will say one thing and then he will go and do something totally different. He's never changed up. I get that people like that. But what I don't understand is when you are in the midst of serious business, this is serious business, this is not like a tip toe, this is the president of the United States has the toughest job in the world. It is a tough job because you're balancing all this stuff and if we can't trust you to make a decision that we -- whether we like the decision or not, that we don't have to go to bed and think, oh, my god, what is it going to be tomorrow. I don't want to do that for the next -- My final note -- Wait, wait, wait, wait. Sorry. We're coming back to gun

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.