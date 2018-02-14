Transcript for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen admits paying Stormy Daniels $130,000

It is not for me. But there is another kind of crazy affair back in the headlines. Long time lawyer for the new guy in the white house, Michael khouw -- Koen says he personally paid $135,000 to porn star stormy Daniels. Cohen said the money did not come out of the campaign funds but out of his own pocket and he has not been reimbursed. Should we start a go fund me page? I mean -- Why are you putting -- That is such a romantic story on Valentine's day. Why did he pay the money? Did he have an iaffair with her? This is Cohen. He says, the lawyer, he says that he did it because he doesn't believe that trump had the affair but it was -- reputations can be ruined by somebody coming out and saying it. So this was a preemptive strike to shut her up. Out of his own pocket? That's what he says. Of course, we'll never see the written thing on any bank account. We won't know where the money really came from. What's interesting about this andal is I got an e-mail alert before we came back from commercial break that according to a new politico console poll trump's approval ratings have broken even for the first time. This scandal while we have talked about it at length on this show and a lot of people are upset, I still go back to the old it's the economy stupid, there's one person agreeing with me. Clearly this isn't resonating in the same way it does with us quite frankly. What do you mean it broke even? 47-47, February 8th through 12th was when this was polled, this is when the scandal broke. This isn't resonating in the same way it would have done say ten years ago. I wonder how they feel about the rob porter domestic violence scandal. 8th through the 12th. It's okay because 47% are behind him. They don't care. If he would have thought a year plus into this administration with the amount of scandal and turmoil, 34% changeover in the white house that he still would have been breaking even. Tell me how that's possible. This is the average citizen who tunes into CNN and whatever and I'm not accustomed to reporting on the white house but every day it is something different. It's rob porter, it's stormy Daniels. Collusion. Something or the other. For me I just want to turn it all off because I'm so mad but also sad like -- It's very sad. - I'm shutting down. I don't want to. I don't want to. Maybe they believe it. Because if they believed it I truly believe they would be as disgusted as I am. I think so. I just -- I think people are so hardened and so desensitized to so much for so long and we're so tribal in this country and if a Democrat is saying you're automatically going to tune out and not believe it and when I say these tax cuts is not popular talking about it on this show, there's a lot of people that see $1,000, $2,000 on their paycheck coming in and that's all they care about. They don't care about anything else. When you get this and the taxes get taken out and you look at all the stuff that you're going to have to do and you're not seeing jack next year and all the other cuts, you know this man suggested -- this is off stuff. But he suggested that instead of doing food stamps, we should give boxes, food boxes. Food boxes. Now, I -- yeah. That's like the welfare cheese. When I was a did you used to stand in line for the giant cheese. Yeah. Yellow. Andweighed 45 pounds but it was government. It was great. You know, there's a lot of things that go into why people shop with food stamps and the idea that you're going to say get a box of cheese and some peanut butter and what if you have peanut butter allergies? What are you going to do? It's horrible. Or a place to live. While Cohen has strongly denied trump and Daniels had an affair he declined to answer when answered whether the payment was intended to silence Daniels in the weeks before the election. What's the point of letting it come out? Performing outside of mar-a-lago so if you want me to open forou stormy, I'll do it.

