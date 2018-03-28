Transcript for Trump suggests military should pay for border wall

Now, you remember when Mexico was going to pay for the bill for the border wall? Yeah, yeah, yeah. So there's apparently been a change of plans. The white house resident tweeted that because of how much money the military got from the $1.3 trillion spending package, we should, quote, build the wall through M. Now, two advisers confirm that the M does not stand for Mexico, but it stands for military. So is this where -- he's trying to get this wall built. Yes, yes. Put that hand in your pocket and build the wall yourself. Right? You go the the money, build the wall. You want the wall, build the wall. You know, Mexico told you they're not going to do it. We already told you. Taxpayers said we're not building that, you said Mexico was going. What do you think? Michael Cohen should do a personal amount of money and make a check, Michael. Anthony, I have a question. Every day we ask -- Stormy Daniels settlement. We ask all the time will this be the thing that -- this is going to get him every time. I've heard -- when you read into this, the wall could be something if he does not get this built that actually ticks off the base. I think it hinges on this wall. I think a lot of people voted forp him on this wall. Nothing will change the base. I think these are more issues that his base, the ones that voted for him, claim matter. Some of the conservative pundits have broken from him like Ann Coulter over the wall. I don't think the wall, whether it gets built or doesn't get built affects the base. You don't think if they don't get it built -- If you guys step back from the Twitter, some of the style, some of the personal stuff and you step back, a lot of the stuff that the president promised he did -- whoopi's laughing, but he did execute on. You mean like Neil Gorsuch? That's a very good example. They have to change the rules of congress to get Neil Gorsuch in there, whatever his name is. It's such a nasty society now where we're bashing each other's heads in. There's no consensus anymore. The people are either far to the left or far to the right and they're dialled into news channels that confirm their own biases. So what's happening now -- But what do you say he did that was so great? What has he done, Anthony? The president? Yeah. Let me name three things that he's done. One at a time, please, so I can interrupt you. Tax reform. What? Tax reform, deregulation. We'll see how well that works. The game plan in the middle East and the north Korean peninsula. His plan to upset the Iranian deal could backfire big-time in the Middle East. I'm not sure that's a good idea. What's going on in north Korea, all Americans will be proud of. The Chinese are taking care of North Korea. It's going to hurt the little people. Tax reform is going to help his people and the people that are billionaires bullet nt not the base. Sunny, the data doesn't suggest that. What data are you reading? Looks at the data. The jobs numbers, let's say it's 2 million. That was going up during Obama. Now he's reaping the rewards. All in all, it's just another brick in the wall.

