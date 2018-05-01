Transcript for Trump says Wolff book 'Fire And Fury' is 'full of lies'

My weekend plans are all set since Michael Wolff's bombshell tell-all about trump "Fire and fury" was released early. It's like a late Christmas gift. You know. Do you have it yet in. We're getting it today. Trump has been attacking Michael Wolff's credibility. Wolff is noting bahhing down. Watch him. My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than perhaps anyone who has ever walked on Earth at this point. All right. So he's as touch as trump is tow. And people are wondering if Wolff can back up the claims from the book. It sounds like he did his homework. Watch this clip. I have recordings. I have notes. I am -- certainly in absolutely in every way comfortable with everything I have reported. Okay. He says he has the goods. How worried should the trump white house be at this point? Well, think the issue with Michael Wolff is, there's people that have gone on record saying he invents or changes quotes. He gets some things wrong. Benign facts that were incorrect, like the age of hope hicks in the book. How do we know which claims are vary fiable and which aren't? He claims to have all these sources. He was seen in the white house. He had unfettered access. He had a pass to get in and out of the white house. From Steve Bannon. From Steve Bannon. I don't think we can throw out the entire book. He writes, everybody was feignfully aware of the increasing pace of trump's repetitions. It used to be inside of 30 minutes, he would repeat word for word and expression for expression the same three stories. Now it's within ten minutes. We know trump's father died after having Alzheimer's for six years. It runs in families. We're going to talk about that. Because he's reportedly unrav unraveling over this. He's yelling at staffers. He can't stop watching all the bad press about him. He repeats the terrible things people say over and over and over. And -- I don't blame him for unraveling about this. This is bad. This is real bad. This is the narrative starting in 2018. It's not fair to say this is conservative pundits. "The New York Times" Maggie hashman says there are several places in the book that are wrong. He described a report in "The New York Times" you have Alisyn camerotta spinning yards. Maggie and Alisyn saying this. This is a guy with experience. There's a scene in the book where he's at a dinner party. Roger Ailes and Steve Bannon are in there. It's like a transcript of what happened at dinner. Maybe he did record. And people that were there confirmed it. It's ethically ambiguous. I already assume there's no such thing as off the record. Now there's really no such thing on the record. If there's a journalist sitting near me at any time, don't talk. Then don't talk. Think he has short term memory loss. He says it and says et again. How often do a lot of us do that. I have short-term memory loss. You do not. I do. You don't understand what sit. I say to you, do you like my jacket, it's really cute, I bought it at berg dor of. Then you say something. I go, do you like my jacket, it is really cute. I bought it at berg dor of. That's what short-term memory loss is. Do any of us have a medical degree? I don't need a medical degree for what I just said. I do -- I do like this. If you got it from berg dor ofs. If you want to know. I do like it. We have to go. Ambiguous area. Diagnosing. We're not doctors. There's a lot of bigger problems and proverbial proof about what's going on. Diagnosing -- We're not diagnosing. We're not doctors. We're talk show hosts. I don't think it's a stretch to -- when you know the fact that his father had Alzheimer's. My father has gio balance tome ma. Am I going to have it? The president is not mandated to have a medical exam. I have to stop now. We have to take break. We have to take break. We have to take a break.

