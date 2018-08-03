Transcript for White House says Stormy Daniels case won in arbitration: What's next for Daniels?

Well, you know, the story goes on. Stormy Daniels, the saga continues. White house press secretary Sarah Sanders may have let some vital information slip when she was asked about it. Take a look. Look, the president has addressed these directly and made very well clear that none of these allegations are true. This case has already been won in arbitration and anything beyond that I would refer you to the president's outside counsel. Arbitration? So she's kind of just confirmed that there was an arbitration over the nondisclosure agreement, which would mean this is the first time that the white house is admitting that an nda even exists and it directly involves stormy Daniels and you-know-who. He used the alias David Dennison. That's how I'm going to refer to him now. Oh, yes, yes! David Dennison. So, is this going to change anything? Do people care? Where are we? I think -- at least we could impeach David Dennison. Let's go after him. It's been reported that trump was very, very upset with Sarah Sanders for basically confirming the fact that an arbitration happened and that this nda does exist. I think people are starting to care more about this because stormy Daniels has become somewhat of a character, somewhat of a personality. I think people are following the story and, let's face it, if she got the $130,000 and she's allowed to talk, does that mean that illegal campaign finance laws are going to be brought into this, was this an illegal transaction. And he was involved in hush money. And that he was involved in it. Can I just say one thing about her? That girl is an amateur liar. Her boss is a professional. You know, she can't -- She's not a good liar is what you're saying. She's not good enough of a liar. Like out of the mouths of babes comes the truth, you know. It was almost like painful to watch that. But it also is just sort of painful to even talk about it. I feel like the ick factor. You're saying people are starting to care and I wonder. When my son is having breakfast in the morning and we're hearing the president and the porn star it makes me feel ickey. As a journalist too, having to wallow in the mud in this tabloid story is so uncomfortable. But I get it. Not to gross you out, Debra, but I found out what oral sex was because of Bill Clinton so I don't think it's exactly new territory on how tau dri things are. That's true. The $64,000 question is does his base care. I'm hedging on no until it starts impacting the bottom line of the economy or the second amendment. I will say that Sarah Huckabee Sanders, I always liked her because she did a really good job for her father's campaign, in Iowa when he ultimately ended up winning in 2008. We thought she was really smart. There are a lot of tenants she's not living by, never complain, never explain, control the Na narrati narrative. All of these things she's not doing. It's coming at her every second. I think there's someone that can control the narrative better than they're doing now. She goes on and on and digs herself in deeper. How many times can you say he didn't know. He's saying no, no -- did he cross the street? I don't think so! I think she's now just like -- she needs a vacation. Is it the tip of the iceberg because if you read the legal documents, they allege that there are some e-mails perhaps, some images that they still have. I think people will start to care when they see perhaps -- Images come out, all bets are off. This show is going to be a real interesting place for me that day. I'm probably going to faint on camera and be like, you know what, it's been a great run here on this show. Still images and/or text messages. What you need is a smoking gun. Adam Schiff, I was telling you in the makeup room, Adam Schiff was here last week and I said are we going to get this guy and he said remember it took the tapes to get Nixon and a blue dress to get Clinton so it's not that easy. Also you have to do it within the law. You have to do it within the law. Readour sweatshirt. It's Mueller time. He's going to take care of it. The final thing I will say though is any chance of Republicans and conservatives putting anything out policy-wise in any other administration would take the attention away from these types of scandals, these scandals are getting worse and worse and is you said we're talking about the hypothetical idea that there are images out there, this is getting worse and worse and they have to start controlling some of this which they do have the power to do. The question also then becomes so now that stormy's in the midst of a storm, what's next? Is she on "Dancing with the stars"? Does he become a correspondent on ABC or CNN? I mean, where do you see her? Run for congress, hey. That's the thing that's so upsetting about this because at the end of the day it does give a lot of air to her and she is going to probably milk this. She's probably going to get a book deal. She's probably going to start hitting the talk show circuits. Who does that sound like? Maybe she'll be on "Big brother". We've seen somebody from the trump administration on "Big brother". Should she be vilified though or made fun of? I mean, yes -- She was a working woman. She was a porn star, had this liaison with Donald Trump. I think that people should care that the president of the united States during the campaign allegedly paid hush money right before his election and he had this affair with this woman when his wife had just had their child. Where are the evangelicals? Where are the people of faith, the people of family values saying this matters? This matters. It's a fascinating -- as we talked about yesterday, I'm not a psychologist but I think there will be years and years and years of political history being written about what exactly has happened with the religious right in this country in regards to this particular president, but it sdfrdoesn't matter anymore. It just doesn't matter. I'm standing by the fact that you can go as long as you're tribally in the right place, it really doesn't matter which porn star you may or may not have

