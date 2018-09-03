Transcript for Women's March leader Tamika Mallory facing heat for ties with Louis Farrakhan

Welcome back. So Tameka Mallory, who is she? She's the leader of the women's March movement, okay? And she's taking a lot of heat basically for attending a speech by nation of Islam leader Louis farrakhan back in February where he claimed that, quote, white folks are going down, unquote and that time's up for, quote, satanic Jews, unquote. She says the women's March movement has plenty of jewish people involved and plenty of white people and that she has no tolerance for anti-semitism. So, is this guilt by association we're talking about here, or should she basically be taken out of the leadership position? What do you think? It's not just that she attended. She posted a photo calling farrakhan G.O.A.T. Which means greatest of all time. There's the photo right there. From two years ago S. Two years ago, yeah. It piggybacks on the conversation we were having yesterday about the inclusivity or exclusivity of the women's March. Buzzfeed said it best, the cohesiveness has been tried before. It comes under fire from women of color, anti-abortion activists, NRA and anti-muslim forces. There's a reason why we only had two members of our table yesterday who wanted to call themselves feminists. Let me read one thing from her point of view. She credits the nation of Islam for supporting her after her son's father was murdered 17 years ago which she calls the most difficult period of my life. So she has a personal relationship with -- Not necessarily condemned -- I want to get this. Remember when we had a conversation about how CPAC was Nazi friendly? Louis farrakhan said hitler was a very great man. This is black and white. It's simple, Y think hitler is a great man, don't associate with that person. There should be no normalizing of this one way or the other. I don't necessarily think -- I think she needs to call out farrakhan, just not necessarily the nation of Islam. Same thing with Christians, you're not necessarily calling out the religion but you're calling out an individual that may be has been too extreme. Yes, he said that hitler was a great man in this speech in February. He also said, quote, powerful Jews are my enemy. He said the jewish people were behind the 9/11 attacks. He's been notorious. You absolutely need to disassociate yourself. To be a leader effectively you have to use your voice and be very clear. You work with people all the time with whom you disagree. I worked with the Koch brothers on criminal justice or Rupert Murdoch on immigration reform. You have to be clear about hate and we have to be against it. Does that mean that you do not meet with these people? No. As I said, if you're trying to get things done, meeting with somebody is one thing but associating yourself with hateful rhetoric is very, very -- Should she say I do not agree with this hateful rhetoric? She should speak and she should have earlier. She's learning to be a leader. She's young. She's stepping into this and it doesn't take away from the movement. The Koch brothers and Rupert murd Murdoch are in no way the same thing. There's a very big difference between meeting with someone who idealogically has a different opinion and perspective and someone who thinks that hitler was a very great man. I've interviewed Tameka ma Mallory and I know her and I've spoken to her at length. She is young. She considers herself on the front end of being an activist. But I wonder why she hasn't come out very strongly against this, and I also am wondering where she is at because she -- I think March 7th she posted this. She said where my people are is where I must also be. It is impossible for me to agree with every statement or share every viewpoint with the many people I have worked with or will work with in the future. So she's talking about being at the table with people she may not agree with, much like you were saying, Valerie. So I wonder if we will hear from her to say, you know, listen, I am distancing myself from his policies. It begs the question, can anybody -- I don't think she went to the table to have a conversation. I think it's dangerous to say Koch brothers and Rupert Murdoch are in any way the same as Louis farrakhan. You were saying meeting at the table with meet. We meet at this table and we have different perspectives. There's a difference between meeting with someone who was a hate leader -- like I wouldn't meet with David duke. There are people I would not meet with, period. He is in the same vain as David duke. If you are so hateful and you think hitler was a great man, I don't think you deserve a platform. I absolutely agree with you but I think you were about to make a -- are we setting a standard to where almost nobody -- Everybody has backagggage, unless you're in utero. The other question I struggle with is do you need a leader of the movement. I have such frustration over people that were invited to CPAC. Again, I totally disagreed and disavowed and said, we have baggage. It's not the same thing. We don't like her either. We don't like farrakhan and we don't like her. I'm not disagreeing with her. You were saying in utero. Everyone has baggage. But my baggage isn't I think hitler is a great man. There are limits to the baggage. What should she do going forward? We'll decide her fate when we come back. Come back.

