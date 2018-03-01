Yara Shahidi speaks out about protests in Iran

More
Shahidi, who is half Iranian, shares her thoughts on what Americans should know about the protests.
2:58 | 01/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Yara Shahidi speaks out about protests in Iran

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52119281,"title":"Yara Shahidi speaks out about protests in Iran","duration":"2:58","description":"Shahidi, who is half Iranian, shares her thoughts on what Americans should know about the protests.","url":"/theview/video/yara-shahidi-speaks-protests-iran-52119281","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.