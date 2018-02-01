Transcript for New Year's most memorable moments

But you know, new year's eve, I assumeverybody had a momentary thing on new year's eve, and there were lots of memorable moments on television. Mariah Carey returned to times square a year after giving her performance from last year, and folks said she sounded great. And here's a moment also everyone is talking about. Take a look. I just want to take a sip of tea if they let me. They told me there would be tea. Oh, it's a disaster. Okay, well, we'll just have to rough it. I'm going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea. We're going to try to do this one for you. She was having fun. She was having fun, you know. Was she poking fun at herself? I think so. She could be the biggest diva ever. I expect nothing less. You're Mariah Carey, I don't care. She plays it up I think. She likes it. If you're going to have her out there in that cold weather, get her some tea. Get her the damn tea. You know, I'm sorry -- I want some tea now. There should have been a whole thing, there shoulhave been people just running tea to her because she doesn't have anything on and you don't want her to have anything. You want her to look like Mariah Carey but it's below four degrees. Really. So cold. Girlfriend needs a tea endorsement. Well, you know, I would have made some tea. Can you believe how cold it was? Yeah, it's New York, baby. But trump said where is global warming when it's cold? He doesn't even understand climate change. There's a lot of things. There's a lot of things folks didn't understand like Steve Harvey's wardrobe. Yeah. What was it? People were freaking out. I loved this more than I've loved -- this started my new year off in the best way. Someone tweeted Steve Harvey looks like a Batman villain that has captured times square and will kill civilians unless Batman answers all of his riddles. He looks amazing. Really? A turban under the -- he had a do rag on under that hat. We know how to keep our ears warm, okay? We know what to do. That's why we got all this hair. We're not playing. If that coat goes on Ebay, somebody is going to be -- It looks like Olivia pope's coat from "Scandal." I felt like he didn't have any funds friends. Like didn't someone tell him -- your friends usually tell you, I know you think it looks good, but like maybe it's not -- Nobody listens to their friends. People never listen to their friends because if they did, they would look better. They would look better. He looked okay, it's fine. I thought he looked adorable. Was he warm? Okay, he was warm. He did look warm. And it was winter white. That's right, there you go.

