We’re hiring a news editor

We are seeking a full-time News Editor to join the ABC News Digital team to edit D.C.- and politics-related text stories for ABCNews.com and 538. It's a role that requires exceptional communication, attention to detail and grace under pressure.

The ideal candidate will have experience with editing content for a digital publication, with a special interest in Washington-based news, U.S. politics and data journalism.

This editor will work with reporters and producers, guiding stories through every step of the process, from idea generation to reporting, editing and publication, as well as data gathering as needed. You will also assign 538 stories to copy editors and be responsible for our fact-checking and editing process, which includes story editing and copy editing. As needed, you will be a part of and help manage 538 interactive projects and coverage of keystone events, such as 538's election-night live blogs. This editor will also work with ABC News's newsgathering operation — including teams at the White House, Capitol Hill, the Justice Department, the Pentagon and the Supreme Court — as well as our legal and standards teams.

We are looking for a thoughtful collaborator and logistical wizard who is eager to work with writers, editors and visual journalists across the newsroom to produce creative, groundbreaking coverage in a fast-paced election environment.

The hours are generally 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, though the hours may shift depending on coverage needs. Team members are expected to work in a hybrid model, based in the ABC News bureau in D.C. To apply, visit this link.

What you will do:

Assign and edit a mix of short and longer features each month on U.S. politics, elections and other topics as needed.

Edit breaking news, features and live blogs, primarily on Washington — and politics-based news.

When necessary, write breaking news stories and live blog posts.

Work with other editors to plan weekly and long-term coverage.

Coordinate the roadmap for long-term 538 projects with a special eye to the demands of our fact-checking process.

Collaborate with D.C. reporting/producing teams and the newsgathering desk.

Copy edit and fact-check stories, graphics, interactives, videos and live blogs.

Required qualifications and skills:

Minimum 5 years' experience editing for a digital news outlet, including large features and data-driven projects.

A proven understanding of Washington and U.S. politics, particularly electoral politics.

Experience using data. Working knowledge of basic statistics and a commitment to using rigorous empirical methods to tell important stories.

Ability to write on deadline with speed and accuracy.

Proven experience handling breaking news.

Brings energy and positivity to the group dynamic.

Preferred qualifications:

Experience running point on major breaking news.

Experience collaborating with different teams.

Excellent communication skills.

A standout team member who can give thoughtful, candid feedback to peers, colleagues and managers and openly receive it in turn.

Education:

B.A. or B.S. from a four-year accredited college or university or equivalent experience.

Preferred education: