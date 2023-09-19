The latest updates on the 2024 Republican presidential primary

Today, 538 unveiled its 2024 Republican primary dashboard, featuring all of 538's coverage and trackers of the presidential primary in one place. The dashboard shows, at a glance, which candidate is leading in national polls, endorsements and favorability among Republican voters. These numbers will be updated in real time as new polls and endorsements are announced. The dashboard also contains a news feed of all of 538's analysis of the primary as well as updates from the campaign trail via ABC News reporters. Visit the dashboard here!