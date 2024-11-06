Undecided races of the 2024 election: Live results and analysis

Once again, one of the main takeaways of the 2024 election is that Republicans increased their margins among Latino voters. Texas saw this, too, and the side effects were especially pronounced.

In the U.S. Senate race, for instance, where Ted Cruz pummeled his Democratic opponent by 8 percentage points, the Republican incumbent won Latinos by a six point margin. Compare this to 2018, when the same bloc overwhelming went for Democrat Beto O'Rourke.

Indeed, it's incredible to witness just how far South Texas moved to the right this year — but Democrats were already losing ground in this region. In 2016, Hillary won the 28 counties in South Texas or near the border by a combined 39 percentage points, compared with Biden's 17 point win in 2020. This year, however, some of the biggest counties along the Rio Grande Valley went for Trump. In Hidalgo County, the most populous in the RGV, Trump currently leads Harris by 3 percentage points. Compare this to 2020, when Biden won the county by nearly 17 points.

It's unclear whether this rightward march will affect the outstanding border-area House race in Texas. While incumbents Henry Cuellar (a Democrat) and Monica De La Cruz (a Republican) were able to fend off challengers in the 28th and 15th Districts, respectively, the available vote totals show an increasingly close race in Texas's 34th District. In this race, Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez only narrowly leads Mayra Flores, 51% to 49%, with 99% of the expected vote in.

Part of the reason this race, in particular, is so close is because national Republicans poured a ton of money into helping Flores, who briefly held the seat from 2022 to 2023 before she was unseated by Gonzalez. The available evidence suggests that this race is still close, but remains Gonzalez's to lose.