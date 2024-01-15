LIVE UPDATES
Iowa caucuses 2024: Live results and analysis
538 is tracking how Trump, Haley and DeSantis fare in the year's first election.
The first election of the 2024 presidential primaries is here! Tonight, Iowa Republicans will brave frigid temperatures to participate in the state’s caucuses, giving us the first concrete look at who Republican voters want as their 2024 presidential nominee. Former President Donald Trump is favored to win, with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fighting for second place.
As usual, 538 reporters, analysts and contributors will be live-blogging the results tonight as they come in. Join us for up-to-the-minute analysis and commentary on what it all means for the 2024 presidential election.
Latest headlines:
538’s delegate benchmarks set a low bar for Trump tonight
In Iowa tonight, our delegate benchmarks suggest Trump needs to win just 12 of 40 delegates to be on track to win the overall majority by July. To do so he will need 30 percent of the vote (our average of polls has him getting 53 percent). Meanwhile, DeSantis and Haley need to win 22 and 26 delegates, respectively, in order to be on track to win the nomination. Either would have to beat their polls dramatically to win such tallies.
The difference in these projections boils down to where the candidates draw their strength from. Our model looks at polling, demographics and political data in every state to project how many delegates we can expect each candidate to win from every contest. We then adjust candidate support in each state until those projections add up to a majority of delegates — the threshold needed to win the nomination. DeSantis and Haley are more popular with moderate, college-educated and anti-Trump voters, who are overrepresented in early states. That means they need lots of delegates from those states to win. In contrast, thanks to strength among non-white and evangelical Republicans, Trump is projected to do better in states that vote later in the primary calendar. That means he can stay on track to win even with a poor performance, compared to his polls.
Of course, the outcome of tonight’s caucuses will also alter the shape of the race. For example, a bad showing for Trump could catapult his rivals to success in later states. Our benchmarks are not forecasts for those contests. Once we have results from each contest, or the polls change significantly, we will update our benchmarks for future states.
Many Iowans may be caucusing for the first time
According to a January Selzer & Co./Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom survey, 34 percent of likely Republican caucusgoers say they will be voting in the Iowa caucuses for the first time, while 66 percent say they have attended at least one caucus in the past (Republican, Democratic, or both). Throughout the campaign, Selzer polls have shown steady growth in the number of likely voters that say they are first-time caucusgoers, increasing 15 percentage points from the first time the question was asked in August 2023.
What the Iowa GOP electorate could look like
We expect Iowa Republicans to have a very white, fairly religious and relatively conservative electorate. To start with, the state is very white. Among the 50 states, Iowa has the sixth-largest non-Hispanic white population share (84 percent). White voters make up a large part of the Republican base nationally, and as Iowa is whiter than most places, the GOP ends up having an almost entirely white electorate there: In 2016, for instance, the National Election Pool entrance poll found that 97 percent of Republican caucusgoers identified that way.
White evangelical Christians will also play a big part in the caucuses. After all, at least 56 percent of the electorate identified as such in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 GOP caucuses, per the entrance polls. Iowa's population as a whole is 19 percent white evangelical Protestant, according to the Public Religion Research Institute, which places it a bit above the national share of 14 percent. But white evangelical Christians are among the Americans most likely to identify as Republican, so we'd naturally expect them to be a more significant force in a GOP nomination contest. (We do have to be wary about the term "evangelical," which has become more inextricably linked to politics at the expense of its religious meaning.)
Lastly, there's good reason to expect a fairly conservative electorate. In 2016, the entrance poll found slightly more participants identified as "somewhat conservative" than "very conservative" — 45 percent to 40 percent — but more voters said they were very conservative in 2008 and 2012. In all three years, no more than 15 percent identified as "moderate." And generally, low-turnout caucuses tend to have more ideologically extreme participants than primaries.
This is in no small part due to higher barriers to participation. Only voters registered as Republicans can participate in party caucuses, which are a time-consuming, one-time event — unlike primaries where voters have all day to cast a ballot (and usually some option to vote by mail). In 2016, a combined 16 percent of Iowa's voting-eligible population took part in the Democratic and Republican caucuses, according to the U.S. Elections Project. This marked the highest turnout for any state using caucuses, but that figure was lower than the turnout in any state that held both a Democratic and Republican primary. Ultimately, the caucus system results in a low-turnout nominating event that magnifies the involvement of the party's most committed members.
The weather in Iowa is no joke. And it could affect turnout.
If you're looking for a wild card that could shake up the Iowa caucuses, check the weather. Iowa has experienced a succession of brutal winter storms including heavy snow, high winds and seriously cold temperatures over the past week. The low for tonight in Des Moines is forecast to be -8 degrees (without wind chill).
I spent last week on the ground in the state, and if you're tempted to reply, "It's Iowa, they're used to this," allow me to disabuse you of that idea. The state was largely shut down over the weekend. Canceled flights, no campaign stops, many roads were undrivable and people were advised to stay indoors. The National Weather Service noted that weather of this type is experienced just once or twice per decade. All of this is to say, after hunkering down for days and now facing arctic temperatures, don't be surprised if some Iowans who'd planned to caucus stay home tonight.
There's some debate over how low turnout could affect who shows up to the caucuses. On one hand, Trump supporters register as more enthusiastic than those of other candidates. On the other hand, Trump's supporters tend to be more marginal voters who don't vote as regularly as some other parts of the electorate. He does disproportionately well among people who say they plan to caucus for the first time, a group that may also be the first to say, "actually, I'm not braving the cold to spend hours in a high school gymnasium." On top of that, Trump's supporters also tend to be more rural, which may mean having to confront less-navigable roads.
So keep all that in mind as the results come in and pour out a hot cuppa for the Iowans venturing out in the cold tonight.