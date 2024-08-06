Missouri, Michigan, Washington and Kansas primaries 2024: Live results and analysis

It's Derek Schmidt's race to lose Kansas's 2nd District
After GOP Rep. Jake LaTurner announced in April that he wouldn't seek reelection, five Republicans jumped into the primary race for his safe red seat in Kansas's 2nd District, which covers much of the eastern part of the state. Front-runner and former state Attorney General Derek Schmidt has high name recognition and a solid donor base in the state: He was his party's gubernatorial nominee in 2022, losing narrowly to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, and served as majority leader in the state Senate before his stint as AG. As of mid-July, Schmidt was leading the money race with over $497,000 raised as well as almost $287,000 in favorable outside spending.
His main opponents are former LaTurner staffer Jeff Kahrs, a veteran of both state and federal government who's self-funded more than two-thirds of the $433,000 he's raised, and rancher and feedlot owner Shawn Tiffany, a political newcomer who's raised almost $379,000. Schmidt notably tacked right during his gubernatorial run, and is likely trying to stay there, as both Kahrs and Tiffany are playing up their conservative bona fides. All three candidates have emphasized immigration and an "America first" conservative agenda, but Kahrs has branded himself as the "only conservative" in the race and prominently featured his role in the Trump administration (though Schmidt is the one with Trump's endorsement), while Tiffany has attacked Schmidt as a "career politician" and called him a "Republican in name only."
There's only been one poll in this race, and it was from ages ago (mid-May). While nearly half of respondents were still undecided at that point, Schmidt's name recognition clearly made him the candidate to beat: He had 44 percent support compared to Kahrs's 4 percent and Tiffany's 3 percent.
