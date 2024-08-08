Taylor Swift concert terror plot suspect had chemical substances, technical devices at his home: Officials

The substances are still being evaluated by investigators, a prosecutor said.

Chemical substances and technical devices were found at the house of a 19-year-old Austrian suspected of planning an attack on upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria, the public security director at Austria’s Ministry of Interior, Franz Ruf, told public broadcaster ORF’s Oe1 program in an interview Thursday.

Ruf added that these are still being evaluated by investigators. He previously confirmed during a press conference on Wednesday that chemical substances had been secured and were being evaluated.

Austria's Director-General for Public Safety in the Ministry of the Interior Franz Ruf and the Vienna State Police President Gerhard Puerstl speak during a press conferenc in Vienna, Austria August 7, 2024 in this screen grab obtained from a video. Austrian Interior Ministry via Reuters

Three of Swift's concerts scheduled this week in Vienna were canceled after two suspects were arrested Wednesday for allegedly plotting a terror attack, authorities said.

The cancellations came hours after authorities announced a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested Wednesday morning and a second suspect was arrested in the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky, Felix Franz, Will Gretsky, Emily Shapiro, Josh Margolin and Luke Barr contributed to this report.