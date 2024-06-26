New York, Colorado and Utah primaries 2024: Live results and analysis

Today is one of the most jam-packed primary election days of the year: Democrats and Republicans in Colorado, New York, Utah and parts of South Carolina will pick their party's nominees for this fall's elections.

Two incumbent representatives — Jamaal Bowman and Lauren Boebert — who have made enemies inside and outside their own parties are facing serious challengers in their primaries tonight. In two districts in Colorado, Republicans may nominate far-right candidates who could put normally safe red districts in play. Conservative hardliners are also hoping to win several seats in Utah, including retiring Sen. Mitt Romney's seat.

Also on the docket: Democrats will pick their fighters in two competitive New York House districts that could help them reclaim the House majority. And a special election in Colorado could get interesting if Democrats overperform the way they've been doing in special elections.

All told, there are over a dozen elections we're watching tonight, and as usual, 538 reporters and contributors will be live-blogging the results as they come in. Join us below for up-to-the-minute vote counts and analysis.