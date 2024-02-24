South Carolina primary 2024: Live results and analysis

Haley needs all 50 delegates tonight but might win zero instead

The Republican presidential primary started out in territory pretty friendly to Haley. That changes after today, making the South Carolina primary a sort of last chance for the former Palmetto State governor to prove she actually has a path to the 1,215 delegates necessary to secure the GOP nomination. It looks somewhere between unlikely and impossible that she'll be able to pull that off.

It's all about the numbers. According to the polls, Trump leads Haley by about 30 points among likely Republican primary voters. But his delegate lead is what really matters — and it's likely to be even larger. That's because the South Carolina Republican Party awards its delegates on a winner-takes-all basis. About half the delegates will go to the winner of the statewide vote (almost certainly Trump) and the remainder will go to the winner of each of the state's seven congressional districts. With a 30-point statewide victory, Trump would probably win every district resoundingly; in 2016, the largest difference between Trump's statewide margin (10 points) and his margin in the most anti-Trump county (which he lost by 5 points to Marco Rubio) was only 15 points.

This is all disastrous news for Haley, who needs all 50 delegates from the state to be on track to win the Republican nomination. The competition on and after Super Tuesday will be even tougher. According to the math powering 538's delegate benchmarks, Trump is leading Haley by around 57 points in California and 69 in Texas, the states with the largest delegate hauls on Super Tuesday. Those states also allocate delegates on a winner-takes-all basis, as long as a candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote.

Trump’s primary lead grows after South Carolina Projected vote share for former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in each state if they voted today, based on polls and voter demographics in each states. State Haley Trump Trump margin South Carolina 29 68 +39 Michigan 22 77 +56 Idaho 28 58 +30 Missouri 17 81 +63 District of Columbia 24 75 +51 North Dakota 27 71 +44 Alabama 21 76 +56 Alaska 22 75 +53 American Samoa 23 74 +51 Arkansas 17 70 +53 California 20 77 +57 Colorado 20 78 +58 Maine 26 64 +38 Massachusetts 28 69 +42 Minnesota 20 60 +41 North Carolina 20 76 +57 Oklahoma 18 63 +45 Tennessee 16 85 +69 Texas 14 83 +69 Utah 20 59 +38 Vermont 28 69 +41 Virginia 19 79 +60 Wyoming 28 59 +31 Georgia 19 79 +61 Hawaii 24 72 +49 Mississippi 22 74 +52 Washington 23 74 +51 Northern Mariana Islands 23 74 +51 Guam 23 73 +50 Arizona 21 78 +57 Florida 15 84 +69 Illinois 20 78 +58 Kansas 19 61 +41 Ohio 20 80 +60 Louisiana 21 76 +54 Connecticut 20 78 +58 Delaware 23 75 +52 New York 20 78 +58 Rhode Island 23 74 +51 Wisconsin 23 71 +48 Puerto Rico 18 80 +62 Pennsylvania 18 79 +61 New Mexico 18 80 +62 Indiana 17 82 +65 Maryland 15 83 +68 Nebraska 23 74 +51 West Virginia 17 80 +63 Montana 17 80 +63 South Dakota 16 78 +62 Kentucky 17 71 +54 Oregon 23 74 +51 New Jersey 17 81 +64 Source: 538

The primary, in other words, is functionally over. But because Trump has not yet clinched a majority of delegates, Haley's campaign technically has a chance of winning. It's just very, very low.

—G. Elliott Morris, 538