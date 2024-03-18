Have your student loans been forgiven? We want to hear from you.

Since the Supreme Court scuttled President Joe Biden's broad student forgiveness plan last summer, his administration has rolled out smaller, more targeted forgiveness that has wiped out the debts of some borrowers through existing loan forgiveness programs. The administration has said it is mostly correcting errors in these existing programs, and the effort has flown under the radar relative to the much bigger plan that was killed. But ultimately, the administration has canceled nearly $140 billion in federal student loan debt.

We want to know more about who's been impacted by the Biden administration's loan forgiveness. Have you had your federal student loans forgiven in recent months? Were you expecting this forgiveness, or did it come as a surprise? Do you know why you qualified? What has the extra money meant for you? Fill out the form below to tell us about your experience, and we might reach out to hear more.