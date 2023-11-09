Who won the third Republican debate?

Republican voters thought former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley turned in the strongest debate performance on Wednesday night, while businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s rubbed many voters the wrong way. But when it comes to whom they might vote for, the debate doesn’t seem to have changed many voters’ minds.

That’s based on the findings of a new 538/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, conducted using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel late Wednesday and early Thursday, right after the debate. Click here to see the full results.