A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday evening after 32 passengers, including a flight attendant, were injured when the plane encountered turbulence, officials said.

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) and the city's Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Boeing 777 was en route to New York from Istanbul when the aircraft encountered mid-air turbulence.

There were 329 people on board, including 21 crew members, according to Steve Coleman, a spokesman with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

#FDNY confirms total patients treated at JFK Airport following a turbulent flight have been downgraded to 29 non-life-threatening injuries. FDNY continues to operate on scene. — FDNY (@FDNY) March 10, 2019

The turbulence occurred 45 minutes prior to landing over Maine, authorities said.

Twenty-five of the passengers were injured on board, said Coleman. Ten passengers were taken to a hospital after the plane landed on Saturday at 5:35 p.m.

Coleman said a flight attendant had a possible broken leg and others suffered bumps, bruises and cuts. Most of the passengers were treated inside an airport terminal.

Emergency first responders are working with Port Authority officials on scene, and the situation is developing, according to the FDNY.

This is a developing story. Please check back frequently for updates.