Dr. Jennifer Ashton Official Biography

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is ABC News’ Chief Health and Medical Correspondent. As part of the ABC News medical unit, she reports on major health and wellness issues across all ABC News platforms.

For the past five years, she has reported on the biggest medical and health stories including the latest developments on new research on migraines, uncovering the striking increase in serious allergic reactions, shedding light on the U.S. fertility rate and the 2017 flu epidemic.

Before joining ABC News, Dr. Ashton was a medical correspondent for CBS News and appeared on “The Early Show” and “CBS Evening News with Katie Couric.” In 2010, she traveled to Haiti with a medical team, treating victims of the earthquake for eight days and shared her experiences on CBS News. She was also a regular expert guest on “The Dr. Oz Show” and has appeared on TLC and PBS.

Dr. Ashton’s works has been recognized by The Girl Scouts, The OctoberWoman Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness, the Policemen’s Benevolent Association Medal of Honor for providing emergency medical care to injured Englewood police officers, the city of Englewood for heroic service to Haitian earthquake victims, and she was awarded a Columbia Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for Excellence in Journalism.

She is a board-certified OB-GYN, having received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons, and her post-graduate training in women’s health and surgery at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York City. She currently lives in New Jersey with her two children and practices private medicine for Division I and Division III collegiate athletes.