Six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a jet bridge failed at a Baltimore airport, officials say.

Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Southwest flight 822 arrived at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) from the Dominican Republic. Paramedics met the flight to “assess an on board medical situation that occurred in-flight with one passenger,” a Southwest spokesperson said.

“While medical personnel were assisting that passenger outside the aircraft, the airport-owned passenger loading bridge experienced a failure,” the spokesperson said.

Those injured were transported to local hospitals, according to BWI. The remaining passengers on the flight deplaned using the air stairs, the Southwest spokesperson said.

The jet bridge failure is “under investigation” according to BWI.