Jeanmarie Condon Official Biography

Jeanmarie Condon was named Sr. Executive Producer for Lincoln Square Productions in April 2014. She is responsible for developing and producing documentary programming. Condon’s work in documentary and public affairs programming has focused primarily on issues of social justice, humanitarian and environmental crises and history of ideas. Her work has garnered four DuPont Awards, three Peabody Awards, 13 Emmy Awards and 40 Emmy nominations and the Livingston Award for Young Journalists, among other awards and recognition. In 2017 she was awarded the DuPont, RFK, National Board of Review and SPJ awards for “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982–1992” the documentary film directed by John Ridley about the decade preceding and including the 1992 Los Angeles riots. In 2018, Condon executive produced “America Inside Out with Katie Couric” a six-part documentary series aired globally on National Geographic that followed Couric as she travelled the country to talk with people bearing witness to some of the most complicated and consequential questions in American culture today including racism, islamaphobia, sexual harassment, religion and and technology.

Condon spent over 20 years directing, writing and producing highly rated and critically acclaimed documentaries and documentary series, primarily with the late Peter Jennings for his Peter Jennings’ Reporting series, as well as producing award-winning documentaries with Ted Koppel, Christiane Amanpour and Diane Sawyer. Condon also lived and worked extensively overseas, filming and reporting in conflict zones throughout the Middle East, Africa and South America and taught documentary filming in Jerusalem and the West Bank as a Fulbright Senior Scholar.

Prior to Lincoln Square Productions, Condon was most recently the Executive Producer of ABC News’ Nightline, leading the iconic late night program through coverage of the Arab Spring, the Japanese Tsunami, the wars in Syria, Afghanistan and Libya, the Newtown shooting, Hurricane Sandy and two Presidential elections. During her time at Nightline, Condon also served as Executive Producer of ABC’s Sunday morning politics program This Week and launched three primetime magazine series including Primetime Nightline.

In her role at Lincoln Square Productions, Condon has directed, written and produced documentaries for network, cable and streaming platforms, including Conversations About Race in America featuring Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys and John Legend, Return to the Wild: The Chris McCandles Story, Cosby: The Women Speak, The Spy Catchers on Netflix and the aforementioned Let It Fall: LA 1982-1992 with John Ridley released theatrically and on the ABC Television Network, Divided States for A&E, a series on race in America and Inside North Korea: Dangerous Games and America Inside Out for National Geographic,

Condon graduated from Williams College with a Bachelor’s degree and holds a Masters with an MS degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.