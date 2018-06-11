Kerry Smith Official Biography

Kerry Smith is the senior vice president of editorial quality for ABC News, reporting to ABC News president James Goldston.

In this role, Smith is responsible for the editorial standards for all multimedia programming, serving as senior advisor to news division platforms with oversight on all ABC News editorial partnerships. Smith directs the news practices staff in training news employees in division-wide best practices and supervises producers and correspondents who report on sensitive issues.

Formerly, Smith was the senior Washington editor for ABC News. In that position, she supervised Washington, D.C., coverage and coordinated the bureau’s editorial content for all programs. She was instrumental in the startup of ABCNews.com and served as the executive in charge of “This Week.”

As a television news producer and program executive, Smith has worked for “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” “Nightline,” ABC News magazines, “Day One,” “Primetime Live” and “20/20.” A former investigative producer, Smith has produced documentaries, news programing and special events broadcasts for ABC News. Her work has been honored with Peabody, DuPont and Emmy® awards for long-form journalism and breaking news coverage.

Smith serves on the board of directors for Reporters Instructed in Saving Colleagues (RISC) and The International Women’s Media Foundation. She is also a member of the Advisory Boards of the nonprofit journalism organizations ProPublica and TheGroundTruth Project, and is a member of the leadership council on The Committee to Protect Journalists. She was a 2015 Sulzberger Fellow at the Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University.