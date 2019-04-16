Kimberly Brooks is an anchor and correspondent for ABC News Live, the breaking news and live events streaming channel. In her role she will host “The Debrief,” anchor breaking news coverage and work alongside Senior Washington Reporter Devin Dwyer, who will continue with our top-notch DC bureau and investigative teams to bring viewers “The Briefing Room” and cover major political events from Washington. She will also continue to co-anchor “Nightline on Fusion,” a weekly extension of “Nightline,” with Gio Benitez.

Prior to joining ABC News, Brooks was a Fusion TV correspondent who covered stories across the world including controversial gold mining in Dominican Republic, the hurricane aftermath in the US Virgin Islands, the music and culture of Easter Island, and the legacy of Oprah Winfrey’s Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa in her documentary “O Girls”.

In addition to her reporting, she regularly hosted talks, red carpets, and moderated panels including events at the United Nations, Sundance Film Festival, The Peabody Awards, and The Root 100.

Before joining Fusion TV in 2014, Brooks was a fellow for ABC News where she worked on stories for “World News Tonight with Diane Sawyer,” “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.”

Previous to her fellowship, Brooks worked behind the scenes in production, beginning at The Oprah Winfrey Show. She then produced NBC's lifestyle programs in Chicago and New York -- winning two regional Emmys with her team.

Originally from Ohio, Brooks holds a degree from Northwestern University and a Masters in Journalism from Columbia University.