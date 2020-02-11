Learn About Internships Available at ABC News

The Disney-ABC Television Group is home to all of The Walt Disney Company's worldwide entertainment and news television properties. ABC NEWS offers the only PAID internship program in network news.

Our program offers students:

• experience at a diversified global Fortune 100 company

• exposure to network level news research, editorial and operational coverage, and broadcast and digital production on a daily basis

• competitive pay and a rewarding experience

Eligibility:

This internship program is open to undergraduate students who are currently enrolled in school and have completed their sophomore year. Graduate students are also eligible for consideration. Interns MUST meet the following criteria:

• Currently earning a college/university degree in Related Field

• Available a minimum of 16 hours per week

• Excellent Communication Skills

• An interest in broadcast news with prior internship or classroom experience in journalism or broadcast production

Length:

We offer three programs a year: Fall, Spring and Summer.

Qualifications:

Hiring decisions are based on your major field of study, past work/internship experience, and extracurricular activities. We are looking for students who will make the most of this great opportunity.

Compensation:

We offer an attractive hourly salary. Interns are not eligible for company medical benefits, holiday pay or sick pay.

How to Apply:

Build your candidate profile at DISNEYCAREERS.COM and attach your resume. Please remember to upload your actual resume file.

ABC NEWS has internship opportunities in the following areas:

ABCNews.com

ABCNews.com is the most dynamic and fastest-growing news site on the Web. In addition to breaking news and complete coverage of the news of day, the site features Web exclusive articles, previews of stories planned for each broadcast, blogs, "The Blotter" by Brian Ross and the Investigative Team, dramatic slideshows and polls, plus ballots and interactive opportunities.

The "Video On Demand" component offers preview video clips, extended interviews from all broadcasts and exclusive material from ABC News Now. Also available on ABCNews.com are the following webcasts: "World News Now," "Nightline Online," "This Week All Week," and the "20/20" and "Primetime" webcasts.

ABC News Now

ABC News Now is a 24/7 news and information channel that delivers live breaking news, headlines on the half hour, and a wide range of original news, lifestyle and entertainment programs. ABC News On Demand provides extensive video on demand programming from all the network ABC News shows plus ABC News Now. This includes short-form content ideal for wireless and broadband, and longer format content for cable, satellite, IPTV, and broadband. ABC News Now and ABC News On Demand are available across multiple platforms, including cable, satellite, broadband, IPTV, and wireless.

"World News With Diane Sawyer"

ABC's "World News With Diane Sawyer" continues to distinguish itself as the most innovative evening news program on television. Complemented by an afternoon webcast, which is downloaded by millions, and content available throughout the day on ABCNews.com, "World News" has moved into the 24-hour digital space.

With unparalleled resources, "World News" provides the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the world.

"World News'" aggressive coverage of domestic and international events is complemented by "A Closer Look," a multipart series of pieces offering perspective and depth to the coverage of important stories in the news; "Your Money," a chronicle of excessive government expenditures; "Person of the Week," a Friday feature recognizing a person who -- for better or worse -- has made a difference to the world, the country or a community; and additional reports by chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross and the ABC News investigative team.

"Weekend News"

"Weekend News" includes the Saturday and Sunday evening "World News" broadcasts, as well as all digital news content on weekends, including afternoon webcasts. In addition to bringing viewers all of the latest news on Saturdays and Sundays, "Weekend News" also goes more in depth, with features, such as "Sunday Spotlight" and "American Landscape."

"Good Morning America"

"GMA" is a news show with entertainment aspects that are relevant to the news of the day. "GMA" is anchored by Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, along with Sam Champion as "GMA's" weather anchor and Juju Chang as news anchor.

"Good Morning America Weekend"

ABC's news and entertainment program on weekend mornings. "GMA Weekend" is anchored by Kate Snow, Bill Weir, Ron Claiborne and Marysol Castro.

"Nightline"

"Nightline" is a late-night hard-news program hosted by Terry Moran in D.C., and Cynthia McFadden and Martin Bashir in New York City. The program grew out of the Iran hostage crisis in 1979 and was originally anchored by Ted Koppel until it was revamped in November 2005 into a multitopic format. "Nightline" continues to provide viewers with a mix of breaking news, investigative stories, features and context to all the important stories of the day.

"World News Now"

"World News Now" is ABC's overnight news broadcast, running in three half-hour blocks beginning at 2 a.m. In addition to providing reports on daily and breaking news, the staff at "WNN" take the time to explore news stories and subjects in greater depth. Longer interviews and more highly produced segments are regularly part of the program. In the spirit of anyone who would be up past midnight on a weekday, "WNN's" style is more relaxed.

"America This Morning"

ABC's early morning news program. "America This Morning" airs right before the affiliates' early morning shows and includes taped pieces from ABC News correspondents. The broadcast also features live, in-studio guests and takes a close look at business news with information on foreign markets and a look at what is expected before the U.S. markets open.

"Primetime"

The news magazine "Primetime" combines hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories. "Primetime" is anchored by Diane Sawyer, Chris Cuomo, Cynthia McFadden and John Quinones.

"20/20"

For more than two decades, "20/20" has conducted dynamic, investigative reporting and taken a provocative look at the events and people that touch our lives. Airing on Friday nights, "20/20" is anchored by Elizabeth Vargas and Chris Cuomo.

"This Week"

ABC News' Sunday morning show, focusing on politics, media and major news of the week. During the show's Roundtable Discussion, regular guests gather to dissect the body politic.

ABC News Radio

ABC News Radio provides comprehensive and award-winning coverage wherever news happens, whenever news happens. As the news content provider to the largest radio network in the country, ABC radio reaches 115 million listeners each week via 4,000+ affiliated radio stations.

Think of it this way: Instead of pictures, radio provides audio for all the stories that ABC News covers, producing seven live broadcasts each hour, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That's in addition to an hourly audio feed, and breaking news coverage as warranted. ABC News Radio has correspondents located around the world and fully functioning bureaus in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Miami and London. If you turn on a radio and hear a national or international news item, there's a good chance that audio came from ABC News!

Special Events

The ABC News Special Events unit is responsible for coverage of breaking news stories and planned events for ABC News. This includes most nonscheduled broadcasts, special reports and coverage of major events, including presidential and congressional elections and the papal succession. Working with other units within ABC, the Special Events group prepares for major breaking news with video, graphics, booking lists, editorial and operational planning and coordination with shows and bureaus. The Special Events unit produces live coverage of these stories, working with anchors in New York and Washington and correspondents and producers around the world.

Brian Ross Unit

The Brian Ross Unit produces investigative pieces for all of ABC News' programming. In addition to on-air broadcasting, the unit also has a popular Web site with daily investigative reports and broadcasts an investigative radio piece each morning. Typical stories involve global terrorism, al Qaeda, national security, and Washington corruption.

Law & Justice Unit

The Law & Justice Unit is a group of former lawyers and award-winning producers who generate, report and produce major legal stories for all of the network's news programs and platforms. The unit works on subjects ranging from crime mysteries to Supreme Court rulings, civil liberties, juvenile justice, the death penalty, or terrorism. As a division of the Investigative Projects Unit, the Law & Justice Unit also contributed to the network's coverage of Sept. 11 and its aftermath, the Columbia shuttle accident, and other major news stories, such as the Iraq war. The unit works with ABC's senior legal correspondent Christopher Cuomo.

Longform Unit

The award-winning Longform Unit at ABC News produces documentaries, documentary series, and hour-long specials for the network as well as cable and other media platforms. Prior projects have included "NYPD 24/7," "Jesus, Mary & DaVinci," "In the Jury Room" and the "Medical Mysteries" series.

The Political Unit

ABC News' Political Unit follows political trends and issues. The unit also produces a daily report called "The Note," which highlights and analyzes the political themes of the day.

Medical Unit

Based in our Boston bureau, the Medical Unit follows breaking news in the medical world.

Business Unit

The Business Unit focuses on changes in the economy and the impact of these changes on the U.S. and international business markets.

The Polling Unit

The ABC News Polling Unit covers the beat of public opinion for the news division to ensure they meet ABC News standards for air. The unit conducts, analyzes and reports on news surveys across a wide range of subjects; consults with correspondents, producers and researchers on public attitudes and behavior; keeps the division abreast of developments in U.S. and international public opinion; and evaluates surveys produced by outside organizations to ensure they meet our standards for air.

NewsOne/ABSAT

NewsOne and ABSAT are ABC's links to our affiliated stations, our owned and operated stations, and our clients worldwide. NewsOne is a news-gathering service that provides complete, round-the-clock coverage of news and sports to ABC affiliated stations, foreign news agencies and various ABC News programs. ABSAT (ABC Satellite) provides satellite space for ABC affiliates and clients to use to send video from one place to another. NewsOne and ABSAT work together to provide live reports to stations in breaking news situations all over the country.

VideoSource

ABC News VideoSource is the stock footage sales arm of ABC News, providing commercial producers with licensable content from the vast holdings of ABC News and other represented collections. Our customer base ranges from producers for cable and public television programs, to movie studios, educators, and corporate and advertising clients.

Rights and Clearances

Rights and Clearances provides the appropriate licenses and rights to use ABC News materials.

News Operations

The ABC News Operations Group serves as the liaison with all news shows, departments, bureaus, and the Information Systems division of the ABC Network. The group helps to schedule, prioritize, and track the acquisition and installation of computer equipment and software through the entire ABC News division.

Graphics

The Graphics department builds all the maps, diagrams and mattes that are incorporated into each broadcast.

ABC News Film/Tape Library and Archives

The ABC News Collection contains more than 1.2 million videocassettes in various formats, and about 100,000 rolls of film. The core collection represents nearly the entire day-to-day history of the United States and the world from the 1960s to the present, and is searchable in MARS by any word, name, location, date, date range, or combination of same.