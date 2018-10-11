How to register to vote in the November 6 midterm elections

Oct 11, 2018, 10:39 AM ET
PHOTO: Voters place their ballots in a special election between Democratic candidate Conor Lamb and Republican candidate Rick Saccone March 13, 2018 at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Elizabeth, Pa.PlayJeff Swensen/Getty Images
WATCH The Big Vote: Issues, races and people that matter in the midterms

The Nov. 6 midterms are fast approaching. Republicans and Democrats are continuing their battle over control over the House, and possibly Senate, in many key races.

Many states’ voter registration deadlines have already passed, but residents in Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia, can still register.

Those who are 18 and meet their states registration requirements can sign up by filling out their state’s form online, or in state or local election offices.

Vote.gov has a complete list of each state’s registration requirements on their website. Voters can also update their information, find their polling location, or be directed to their secretary of state's office website to request an absentee ballot.

Most registration forms ask for the resident’s address, birthdate, and full name. In some states, a driver’s license number is also required.

Voter ID Laws in 2018ABC News
Voter ID Laws in 2018

At the polls, most states require proof of residency, such as a photo-ID or a current utility bill with the registered address on it.

The deadlines to register are as follows:

Oct. 12

Oklahoma, North Carolina

Oct. 13

Delaware

Oct. 16 Kansas

Maryland

Nevada

New Jersey

Oregon

West Virginia

Oct. 17

South Carolina

Oct. 21

Illinois

Oct. 22

Alabama

California

South Dakota

Oct. 29

Colorado

Oct. 30

Connecticut

