“The usual trajectory for mass shooting coverage involved an invasion by the national media, followed by a hasty retreat,” wrote the Uvalde Leader-News after the tragedy at Robb Elementary that took 19 students and two of its teachers. And so, it was worth reporting, the newspaper added, that “ABC News has a different concept for Uvalde.”

Just days after the massacre, ABC News made the decision to open a bureau in Uvalde and stay there for at least one year. Our rotating teams of producers and correspondents embedded in all aspects of the community - observing, learning and sharing with our viewers the struggles and evolutions, investigations and slow steps to recovery. Our teams chronicled how the epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings have changed this corner of rural America, and what happens when a community like Uvalde has to bury its loved ones, mourn its children and figure out who it is in the wake of one of the deadliest days in the nation’s peacetime history.

The storytelling in our Uvalde 365 initiative (253 stories and counting) is wholly unique, operating on several tracks: breaking news events, enterprise investigative reports, digital deep dives, moving feature stories, original text articles and a culminating two-hour original broadcast special marking the one-year anniversary.

We believe that our commitment to Uvalde brought our viewers, readers and listeners the most complete, in-depth and meaningful look they could have into the aftermath of that very American phenomenon, the mass shooting. We are confident that our audiences and the nation have gained a real understanding of the people of Uvalde and have come to know the children and teachers who died – and their grieving families.

We hope that, with that knowledge, the people who count on ABC News are better informed as they help determine what type of country they want to live in. If the reporter’s job is to inform the public so they can make their own decisions, Uvalde 365 stands as a testament to that fundamental mission.

This digital deep-dive showcases the world through the eyes of eight Robb Elementary school students, including some who were injured during the massacre. It centers on photos taken by the students themselves as well as video profiles and captions where they tell us about the images. Our team partnered with Canon, who donated cameras for the kids. All of the children say they have newfound a passion for chronicling their community.

Through firsthand accounts along with video, audio and documents obtained by ABC News, this special delves into the cascading series of failures of May 24 at Robb Elementary School.

This moving documentary is the culmination of year’s worth of reporting on the Uvalde community, incorporating new and exclusive interviews from those who were inside Robb Elementary, previously unheard 911 calls, unreleased surveillance videos and never-before-seen body camera footage and photographs.

