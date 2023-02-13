Uvalde 365 Presents: Crisis of Command

Through firsthand accounts along with video, audio and documents obtained by ABC News, this special delves into the cascading series of failures of May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

February 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live