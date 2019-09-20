1,500 Amazon employees vow to walk out in support of Global Climate Strike

More than 1,500 Amazon workers are expected to walk out of their jobs Friday in support of the Global Climate Strike, saying in a statement that CEO Jeff Bezos' newly-unveiled climate pledge is "not nearly enough."

The youth activist-led Global Climate Strike had long been scheduled for Sept. 20, and Amazon employees vowed in the past to take part, calling on Bezos to use his power to do more to tackle climate change.

The day before the strike was planned, however, Bezos revealed Amazon's sweeping new commitment to tackle climate change -- committing to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, announcing the purchase of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles and pledging a $100 million investment in international reforestation projects.

Shortly after the news was announced, the group spearheading the strike, Amazon Employees For Climate Justice, put out a statement lauding Bezos' efforts but added that "we know it's not enough."

"As long as Amazon uses its power to help oil and gas companies discover and extract more fossil fuel, donates to climate-denying politicians and think tanks, and enables the oppression of climate refugees, employees will keep raising our voices," the group said in a statement.

The group said that 1,500 Amazon workers as well as 700 Google workers have pledged to walkout in support of the Global Climate Strike.

A keystone of Bezos' and Amazon's "Climate Pledge" is meeting the tenets lined out in the international Paris Agreement ten years ahead of schedule.

The Amazon workers are saying the company "still has work to do."

"The Paris Agreement was a political agreement, not a scientific one," the statement said, calling "historically high-polluting countries to look beyond the Paris Agreement, because meeting its targets, even 10 years ahead of schedule, does not, by itself, put us on a pathway to a livable planet."

It continued: "We look forward to working with leadership to understand these questions, and to working to ensure transparency and accountability."