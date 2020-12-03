712,000 workers filed jobless claims last week as pandemic rages The latest data shows the ongoing pain of the pandemic on the labor market.

Another 712,000 workers filed jobless claims last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on the labor market.

The weekly jobless claims tally fell slightly after rising for the past two consecutive weeks. It still remains well above pre-pandemic records.

