Amazon pauses construction of 2nd headquarters in Virginia, dubbed 'HQ2'

Amazon has paused construction on its second headquarters in Virginia, known as "HQ2," the company said Friday.

The first phase of the HQ2 campus, called Met Park, will open in June for 8,000 employees, an Amazon spokesperson said. The company delayed completion of the second phase but it still intends to ultimately bring 25,000 jobs to the headquarters, the spokesperson added.

"We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees," John Schoettler, vice president of Global Real Estate and Facilities at Amazon, told ABC News in a statement.

The new headquarters of Amazon, which plans to create 25,000 new jobs, is under construction in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, on May 13, 2020. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

"Our second headquarters has always been a multi-year project, and we remain committed to Arlington, Virginia, and the greater Capital Region," he added.

Amazon has faced a challenging business environment after strong performance during the pandemic, when customers stuck at home came to rely on delivery services.

In early January, Amazon announced plans to eliminate just over 18,000 roles, including impending layoffs announced in November.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.