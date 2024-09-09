Apple unveils its iPhone 16, Series 10 watch, latest AirPods

Apple is unveiling its new iPhone 16 on Monday replete with artificial intelligence-driven features as the company introduces the buzzy technology into its signature smartphone.

The Cupertino, California-based company is also releasing fresh versions of its Apple Watch and Apple AirPods.

The announcements arrive months after Apple raised the curtain on an AI-fueled operating system to be used across many of its products.

The generative AI capability, called Apple Intelligence, will allow users to summarize messages and enhance photos, among other features, the company said.

The product rollout on Monday marks the first time consumers get a look at exactly how the firm is incorporating AI into some of its top items, analysts told ABC News.

“There is still a large question mark around AI of, ‘Should I care?’” Ben Bajarin, an analyst at research firm Creative Strategies, told ABC News. “That’s the question that the industry has to address.”

For Apple, Bajarin added, the latest round of product updates are a “big deal.”

Investors, however, appeared unimpressed about an hour after the product release event began. The stock dipped roughly 1.5%.

Here are the new products released by Apple on Monday:

Apple Watch Series 10

Nearly 10 years after Apple announced the debut of its Apple Watch, the company released its Series 10 model, featuring a wider display, brighter screen and new processor.

The display screen on the Series 10 is as much as 30% larger than previous models of the Apple Watch, the company said. The larger display eases typing and reading on the product, Apple said.

Meanwhile, the screen is nearly 40% brighter than previous models. The display updates once per second in always-on mode instead of once per minute.

The updates are powered by a new chip: the S10 SiP. The improved processing enables better crash and fall detection, among other benefits, the company said.

The Series 10 Apple Watch starts at $399. It can be preordered today and will be available beginning on Sept. 20, the company said.

The company also released a new model of its high-powered Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra II starts at $799. It can also be preordered today and will be available on Sept. 20.

AirPods 4

The company released AirPods 4, the latest model of its ear-bud headphones. The new product features the capacity for noise cancellation, as well as an upgraded processor and improved surround sound, the company said.

AirPods 4 allows users to nod their head "yes" or "no" in response to prompts from Siri, Apple said. Meanwhile, the product uses what Apple calls "noise isolation" in order to automatically remove background noise during a phone conversation.

When a user begins a conversation with someone in his or her immediate environment, AirPods 4 automatically turns down music or other media perviously playing through the ear buds, the company said.

A new H2 chip fuels the new features, Apple said.

AirPods 4 begin at $129. A version of the ear buds that includes noise cancellation will cost $179. The product is available for preorder and will go on sale on Sept. 20, the company said.

An enhanced version of the product, AirPods 4 Max, will begin at $249.

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 will incorporate Apple Intelligence for summaries of emails and texts, aid in composing messages, enhanced camera functions and improved Siri, the company said.

The generative AI technology designed for iPhone 16 will help users draft or revise text written in third-party apps, such as Slack messages or Goodreads reviews, Apple said.

In addition, users can create novel emojis by writing a description of the desired animation.

Apple Intelligence will also improve the function of the iPhone 16 camera, allowing users to instantly learn information about the subject captured in a photo, such as a restaurant’s hours of operation or a dog’s breed, the company said.

Meanwhile, Siri will draw on Apple Intelligence to better understand prompts, even when a user stumbles on their words, the company. The new version of Siri will also respond to written prompts.

Apple Intelligence will be available in a U.S. dialect of English this year, and is expected to be released in other dialects of English next year. Months later, the company expects to release versions of Apple Intelligence in Mandarin Chinese, Spanish and other languages, the company said.

Beyond AI, the iPhone 16 will feature a wider screen display and new chip. The iPhone 16 will boast a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch screen.

The new A18 chip will process up to 30% faster than the chip built into the company’s previous smartphone model.

The iPhone 16 begins at $799, while the high-powered iPhone 16 Plus begins at $899.